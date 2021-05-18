Social Round Up: First Hits at DarkFest

DarkFest 2021 is now underway, with the build period coming to a close and the riders now at the venue and ready to throw down. DarkFest has been in the news lately after a separation from the rest of the Fest series
, reportedly because of Sam Reynold's media coverage style and rider invitation choices. Thus, the South African event will take place as Sam's own standalone operation. Here's a collection of social media updates from the participants.Rider list:
Sam Reynolds, Clemens Kaudela, Ike Klaassen, Theo Erlangsen, Adolf Silva, Bienvenido Aguado, Sergio Layos, Kade Edwards, Kaos Seagrave, Sam Hodgson, William Robert, Vincent Turpin, Tom Isted, and Szymon Godziek.
Sam Reynolds has been hard at work planning, building, and now sending these jumps.
Everyone is ready for takeoff.
Kade Edwards... Wow.
If folks are mad about the Youtube coverage, just wait 'til they see the shoes.
Szymon Godziek is looking plenty comfortable on the course.
Clemens Kaudela getting some first hits on one of the big step-ups.
Theo Erlangsen hanging it out there.
...and continuing to impress.
Sam Hodgson looking right at home.
And the video.
Ike Klassen oozes style.
Adolf Silva going huge.
Bienvenido Aguado has a few tricks up his sleeve.
Kaos Seagrave's whips.
DarkFest doesn't stop when the sun sets.
If you can stand to look away from the riders, the scenery isn't bad either.
POV flip from Tom Isted.
Get ready for lots of party trains in the near future.
