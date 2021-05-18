Social Round Up: First Hits at DarkFest

The riders have arrived. DarkFest is ON!

Sam Reynolds has been hard at work planning, building, and now sending these jumps.

Everyone is ready for takeoff.

Kade Edwards... Wow.

If folks are mad about the Youtube coverage, just wait 'til they see the shoes.

Szymon Godziek is looking plenty comfortable on the course.

Clemens Kaudela getting some first hits on one of the big step-ups.

Theo Erlangsen hanging it out there.

...and continuing to impress.

Sam Hodgson looking right at home.

And the video.

Ike Klassen oozes style.

Adolf Silva going huge.

Bienvenido Aguado has a few tricks up his sleeve.

Kaos Seagrave's whips.

DarkFest doesn't stop when the sun sets.

If you can stand to look away from the riders, the scenery isn't bad either.

POV flip from Tom Isted.

Get ready for lots of party trains in the near future.