Social Round Up: First Hits at DarkFest

May 18, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Darkfest 2021 ep 4
The riders have arrived. DarkFest is ON!

DarkFest 2021 is now underway, with the build period coming to a close and the riders now at the venue and ready to throw down. DarkFest has been in the news lately after a separation from the rest of the Fest series, reportedly because of Sam Reynold's media coverage style and rider invitation choices. Thus, the South African event will take place as Sam's own standalone operation. Here's a collection of social media updates from the participants.


Rider list: Sam Reynolds, Clemens Kaudela, Ike Klaassen, Theo Erlangsen, Adolf Silva, Bienvenido Aguado, Sergio Layos, Kade Edwards, Kaos Seagrave, Sam Hodgson, William Robert, Vincent Turpin, Tom Isted, and Szymon Godziek.

Sam Reynolds has been hard at work planning, building, and now sending these jumps.

Everyone is ready for takeoff.

Kade Edwards... Wow.

If folks are mad about the Youtube coverage, just wait 'til they see the shoes.

Szymon Godziek is looking plenty comfortable on the course.

Clemens Kaudela getting some first hits on one of the big step-ups.

Theo Erlangsen hanging it out there.

...and continuing to impress.

Sam Hodgson looking right at home.

And the video.

Ike Klassen oozes style.

Adolf Silva going huge.

Bienvenido Aguado has a few tricks up his sleeve.

Kaos Seagrave's whips.

DarkFest doesn't stop when the sun sets.

If you can stand to look away from the riders, the scenery isn't bad either.

POV flip from Tom Isted.

Get ready for lots of party trains in the near future.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Social Round Ups Adolf Silva Bienvenido Aguado Clemens Kaudela Ike Klaassen Kade Edwards Kaos Seagrave Sam Hodgson Sam Reynolds Szymon Godziek Theo Erlangsen Tom Isted Vincent Tupin William Robert Darkfest


19 Comments

  • 16 0
 Uh oh, Fest Series is going to blacklist Pinkbike now. Too much media coverage.
  • 3 10
flag lkubica (29 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 There is no such word as "blacklist" anymore, mate Wink
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: I'm whitelisting his comment on the condition that he doesn't work for woke Google.
  • 1 0
 This is the first time I'm actually following such an event closely. How come? Why, thanks to Sam Reynolds' Youtube channel!
Really enjoyable so far! Also, thanks for the roundup PB.

One thing I'd love to get some info on is the speeds with which the riders approach sections like that giant step-up. Looks absolutely eye-watering.
  • 4 0
 I hope everyone is safe during this! Sam, thank you.
  • 4 0
 Sam is better off without Fest I guess
  • 4 1
 "view post on Instagram" Why can't I just view it in the article?

Let me know if I'm missing something.
  • 2 0
 Try reloading the page. Sometimes the Pinkbike system is finicky and just doesn't load something when it doesn't feel like it, as far as I can understand. All of them are embedded so they should play fine on here as long as the page doesn't hit a glitch while loading.
  • 1 0
 Yeah Instagram posts don't load for me on PB either.
  • 1 0
 I can see them, but Instagram is also cracking down on non users accessing Instagram content.
  • 2 0
 @ratedgg13: same cuz insta is blocked on school laptops........................even though thats where the lunch menus are
  • 1 0
 Try a different browser. Works on Chrome for me but not Firefox...
  • 1 0
 I can watch it once and then it says to view again on Instagram. I'm running Chrome.
  • 1 0
 Now imagine if instead of hating, FEST was propping up the homies, reposting and linking to all the content that Darkfest and the riders are putting out right now. What a missed opportunity.
  • 1 0
 Jeez, when did Bienve become such a machine? Looks wider than tall in some shots. Probably won’t need a chest protector with that upper body.
  • 1 0
 I swear ive watched the darkfest 2020 video a million times. that video gave me my drive to ride and still inspires me to rip it up.
  • 4 0
 Brendog tho Frown
  • 1 0
 Anyone know why it is called DarkFest? Is it just the time of year that it runs?
  • 1 0
 Gosh all this media coverage sure is a bummer. Harming the art of riding.

Post a Comment



