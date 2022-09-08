Social Round Up: First Hits at Red Bull Hardline 2022

Sep 8, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Andreas Kolb



Brook Macdonald



Thibault Laly



Adam Brayton



Jess Blewitt



Charlie Hatton



Craig Evans



Flo Payet



Gaetan Vige



Jim Monro



Josh Lowe



Kaos Seagrave



Ronan Dunne



Theo Erlangsen



Sam Hockenhull



Posted In:
Racing and Events Social Round Ups DH Racing Hardline


10 Comments

  • 10 0
 This course looks f*cking sick
  • 7 0
 Seeing that road gap from the side, holy shit... doesn't look real having the riders up in the air like that
  • 7 1
 Hardline is the best event of the year IMO. Prove me wrong. And don't say Rampage.
  • 2 0
 R.......ight!
  • 9 3
 Is it still going ahead now with the death of the Queen?
  • 4 0
 your gopro effect has no effect here
  • 1 0
 Gotta say I only first came here to see Jess hit the roadgap
  • 1 0
 F*ck Instagram. I have to say it. Rubbish.
  • 1 0
 "New" course?
  • 1 0
 Kaos' scandi was ok...





