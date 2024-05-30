Powered by Outside

Social Round Up: First Hits at Red Bull Hardline 2024

May 30, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Tahnee Seagrave



Gee Atherton



Brendan Fairclough



Dennis Luffman



Brook Macdonald



Charlie Hatton



Craig Evans



Hannah Bergemann


Theo Erlangsen



Matteo Iniguez



Juanfer Velez



Gaetan Vige



Matt Jones



Edgar Briole



George Brannigan



Sam Gale



Jono Jones



Cami Nogueira



David Perez Nanni



Sam Blenkinsop

Josh Bryceland



Sam Hockenhull



Josh Lowe



Taylor Vernon



Thibault Laly



Vaea Verbeeck



Thomas Genon



Szymon Godziek



Jim Munro



Sebastian Holguin



Alex Storr



Vincent Tupin



Harry Molloy



Jenna Hastings


45 Comments
  • 56 0
 Cant believe a few years ago there was just one woman rider invited to check out the course, now we have 4 of them already crushing the road gap! Hopefully this is the year we see some top to bottom race runs.
  • 54 1
 Out of all riders in the field, I'm the most stoked to see the women throw down this year.
  • 6 15
flag cowboyray (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Not buying it.
  • 31 1
 Ah social media, the often forgotten MTB discipline.
  • 2 1
 I've got this going though my head now www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuNBJkLLnOs
  • 15 1
 Simply scrolling through this page to reach the comment section took a good chunk of my morning.
  • 9 0
 @mi-bike: I think pinkbike should put the comment sections above the articles.
  • 3 1
 @IntoTheEverflow: Just click where it says XXX comments at the top of the article and then get shitposting Smile
  • 4 0
 @korev: You gonna tell me that after all these years.....

Thanks!
  • 3 0
 @mi-bike: I do more down page than downhill nowadays. Fml
  • 25 0
 The women are killing it!! I really hope they all tick the features off and we have a bunch that race. Tahnee, Cami and Hannah were one jump away in Tasmania!
  • 13 0
 Watch on Instagram.... login required. Blah.
  • 8 0
 TIL Brendan Fairclough and I make the same noise when we encounter some kind of bullshit out on the trails.
  • 7 0
 Any pics from the tandems that were running it this year?
  • 7 0
 Szymon!!! Half crank flip to switch. The Boss
  • 2 0
 rumor says he is planning to suerman this jump Smile seriously look @ Godziek Brothers YT channel: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2aqJ14401wE
  • 5 0
 Gee Atherton on flats!!!????
  • 5 0
 Modern day gladiators.
  • 4 1
 Would've loved to have seen Goldstone on this course.
  • 1 0
 Check out the Blackenship vid, such technique, moved the bike around like it's a toy
  • 2 0
 good to know buddys racing with a big ol conky
  • 4 0
 In english please?
  • 5 0
 @paulskibum: Conky was the ventriloquist puppet Bubbles had in Trailer Park Boys. So I assume somebody is racing with a Conky puppet on one of their hands and self commentating their run with it.
  • 1 0
 @warmerdamj: As someone who never managed to get through a TPB episode even the explanation means nothing to me!
  • 1 0
 @paulskibum: give it a try....
  • 2 0
 Very brave souls
  • 2 0
 Briole for tricks
  • 1 0
 Holy shit Jimbo still gonna race
  • 3 0
 That was before he went air walkin
  • 1 0
 @Joe89: ah I missed his caption
  • 2 3
 what does @scott-townes think of this?
  • 5 1
 The course is to easy, I could do it on a unicycle?
Below threshold threads are hidden







