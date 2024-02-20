Social Round Up: First Hits at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Feb 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The riders have arrived and have spent a day hitting some of the big features on the new Hardline Tasmania course. Check out all the action from the riders on day one of practice.


Tahnee Seagrave



Jackson Goldstone



Bernard Kerr



Laurie Greenland



Louise-Anna Ferguson



Brook Macdonald



Cami Nogueira



Thibault Laly



Hannah Bergemann



Jim Monro



Adam Brayton




Theo Erlangsen



Edgar Briole



Matteo Iniguez



Gaetan Vige



Sam Blenkinsop



George Branningan


[INSTAGRAM=https://www.instagram.com/p/C3kH7fNr6z-/


Darcy Coutts



Harriet Burbidge-Smith



Dennis Luffman



Red Bull



Wyn Masters



Pinkbike




5 Comments
  • 1 0
 That one fast stepdown into the left hand berm is insane, hopefully everyone brought a few rear rims to swap out each run. This track looks a bit less gnarly than the OG hardline course, but more fun for everyone. Other than that last double over the ravine, thats some Rampage shit.
  • 2 0
 Epic!
  • 2 0
 Go ladies!
  • 1 0
 yes ha ha ha yes
  • 1 0
 NICE....







