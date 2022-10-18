Social Round Up: First Hits at Red Bull Rampage 2022

Oct 18, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
After four days of building, check out some of the first hits at Red Bull Rampage 2022.


Szymon Godziek




Brett Rheeder



Kurt Sorge



TylerMcCaul



Ethan Nell



DJ Brandt



Carson Storch



Posted In:
Racing and Events Social Round Ups Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
71128 views
MUST WATCH: Pure Mayhem in Brage Vestavik's Sound of Speed
62940 views
Video: Hitting An Elk While Riding at High Speed
60640 views
It’s Time to Recalibrate Our Ideas About Chainstay Length
47210 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Pike Ultimate
46612 views
Review: Galfer Shark Disc Rotors
44118 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, A Derailleur Guard, Action Cameras & More - October 2022
43425 views
Revolution Bike Park Closes Indefinitely
41165 views

11 Comments

  • 1 0
 I'll get hell for this. Yes, the size of the jumps/drops are incredible and their skill is through the roof - but every take-off and landing are perfectly groomed and matched - it ends looking like a slope style course built into the side of a mountain.
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to watch this go down!
  • 1 0
 Stark dawg recovering on the sidelines in the first clip? or no
  • 1 0
 buzzing
  • 3 6
 rampage
  • 3 5
 is
  • 3 5
 the best mtb event
  • 2 6
flag bradsbikesco (20 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 UCI dj world cup got nothing on this
  • 2 4
 dh *
  • 1 0
 @bradsbikesco: ok
  • 4 0
 Brendog was robbed





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009755
Mobile Version of Website