Social Round Up: First Laps on the Rowdy 2021 Les Gets XC World Cup Course

Jul 2, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
After the climb heavy Leogang World Cup course, the team in Les Gets have created a monster of a course for this weekend with plenty of new rock gardens, big jumps and drops added to the course to spice things up for the riders. The racers have already had some time out on the course and look to having plenty of fun during practice.

Take a look at all the action we've seen across social media as we head into the fourth found of the 2021 XC World Cup.


Specialized Factory Racing



Nino Schurter



Anne Terpstra



Kate Courtney



Team KMC / Orbea




Milan Vader



Victor Koretzky



Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez




Thömus RN Swiss Bike Team





Posted In:
Racing and Events Social Round Ups Les Gets World Cup Xc 2021 World Cup XC XC Racing


7 Comments

  • 2 0
 I am glad that the xco gets a bit more technical. I think that they all look so awkward over these features(I'll get down votes for sure) so its a good thing this becomes more of an everyday thing!
  • 1 0
 awkward = good

what a gnar course! loving it!
  • 1 0
 Best course in years! Just wish there weren't as much traversing and instead slighty steeper grass turns and climbs
  • 1 0
 Bring back natural! That man made stuff looks awful,it would be acceptable if there wasn't a mountain with natural features to be used.
  • 1 0
 At last a proper rough track, after that gravel bike fest that was most of Leogang. Can't wait for this one.

