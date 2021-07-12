Social Round Up: Glacier Carnage & More From the Megavalanche

Jul 12, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
The Megavalanche returns for 2021 and with it comes the usual carnage that you'd expect from a mass start glacier race. While Morgane Such and Stefan Peter took the wins, behind them a lot of racers didn't have it so easy. Here are some highlights from social media.


Robin Goomes's POV from the Women's Race

With an appearance at Formation and now the Mega, Robin Goomes seems to be making it her mission to ride only the gnarliest events in 2021.


The Politest Overtake in Mega History

Charlie Williams and Liam Moynihan showing how overtaking should be done


Trackside footage from the Challenger class

The Challenger class is for racers who didn't make the cut to qualify for the main race. While they tackle the glacier more trepidatiously than their counterparts in the main race, there's no less carnage on the hillside. Keep an eye out for the rider tackling one of mountain biking's most brutal races on a shopping bike.


Various angles of the first corner crash

What happens when you get hundreds of riders flying down a glacier into a slick 90° turn with only a snow bank to stop them? Carnage.






Kilian Bron's Second Pace Run Highlights

Here's how it's actually done, watch Bron's full run, here.


Ben Moore Riding most of the Mega with a pucture



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Megavalanche


Must Read This Week
Final Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
64255 views
Grizzly Bear Kills Bikepacker While She Sleeps in Small-Town Montana
61045 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
60048 views
The Mountain Bike Tech Infiltrating the Tour de France
59492 views
Final Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2
57627 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
51909 views
Charlie Murray Sustains Wrist Injury Following EWS Val di Fassa Pit Crash
44787 views
First Look & Interview: Gamux CNC Gearbox Bike At Les Gets
44386 views

3 Comments

  • 4 0
 One of those events that is on the bucket list- but then again maybe not. It looks so crazy.
  • 2 0
 I watch a bunch of these at night. Love the fast guys up front, but the back/mid pack racing is where most of the action is. Best race on Earth.
  • 2 0
 3rd video 0:47 - coolest dude on the hill

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009307
Mobile Version of Website