Social Round Up: Glacier Carnage & More From the Megavalanche

The Megavalanche returns for 2021 and with it comes the usual carnage that you'd expect from a mass start glacier race. While Morgane Such and Stefan Peter took the wins, behind them a lot of racers didn't have it so easy. Here are some highlights from social media.
Robin Goomes's POV from the Women's Race
With an appearance at Formation and now the Mega, Robin Goomes seems to be making it her mission to ride only the gnarliest events in 2021.
The Challenger class is for racers who didn't make the cut to qualify for the main race. While they tackle the glacier more trepidatiously than their counterparts in the main race, there's no less carnage on the hillside. Keep an eye out for the rider tackling one of mountain biking's most brutal races on a shopping bike.
3 Comments
Post a Comment