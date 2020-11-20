Social Round Up: Impressive Hits From These 12 PB Groms

Tthe #pbgroms tag has been running on social media for almost a year now and we've been blown away by the submissions. From 9 year-olds taking on World Cup tracks to 13 years-olds taking on Rampage lines, it's made us all feel quite inferior. So here's a round-up of some of the amazing PB Groms out there! The future is definitely bright.
Dane Jewett:
Dane is one of the original PB Groms, hails from our hometown of Squamish and is already perfecting the moves for 2021.
Sebastian Riopel:
Sebastian Riopel already nailing the double barspins at 9 years old.
Lucy Vaneesteren:
The 'Dynamite Roll' is a nestled deep in the North Vancouver forest and Lucy Vaneesteren is one of the youngest riders to hit it.
Sam Toohey:
15 year-old Sam Toohey hitting this monster of a drop in California.
Finley Kirschenmann:
Finley Kirschenmann is 13 and already riding the world-renowned 'Kong' trail in Utah. How long before he moves up to some Rampage hits down the road?
Erice van Leuven
13 year-old Erice van Leuven hails from New Zealand and is already tricking gaps and winning races. Watch out.
Jacob Lingemann
Jacob Lingemann looking like a young Josh Lewis.
Aimar Ijurko
Aimar Ijurko not only pre hopping the infamous A-Line rock drop, but throwing in a suicide no hander for good measure. Just nuts.
Cohen Johns
Cohen Johns in 10 years old and already ripping bike parks a new one.
Harry Schofield
Harry Schofield needs little introduction and has been blowing our minds for a few years now. Watch out for this kid.
Will Jiroutek
Will Jiroutek not letting the cast get him down.
Oscare Griffiths
Oscare Griffiths taking a big ol slam.
Are you an up and coming grom and want to share your videos? Have you and your fellow groms submit your content on Instagram using the #pbgroms
hashtag for a chance to be featured on the Pinkbike Instagram account
and win some exclusive stickers and merch!
5 Comments
Post a Comment