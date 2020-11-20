Social Round Up: Impressive Hits From These 12 PB Groms

Nov 20, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  

Grom riding at Big White
Social Round Up
The PB Groms



Tthe #pbgroms tag has been running on social media for almost a year now and we've been blown away by the submissions. From 9 year-olds taking on World Cup tracks to 13 years-olds taking on Rampage lines, it's made us all feel quite inferior. So here's a round-up of some of the amazing PB Groms out there! The future is definitely bright.


Dane Jewett:


Dane is one of the original PB Groms, hails from our hometown of Squamish and is already perfecting the moves for 2021.



Sebastian Riopel:


Sebastian Riopel already nailing the double barspins at 9 years old.



Lucy Vaneesteren:


The 'Dynamite Roll' is a nestled deep in the North Vancouver forest and Lucy Vaneesteren is one of the youngest riders to hit it.



Sam Toohey:


15 year-old Sam Toohey hitting this monster of a drop in California.



Finley Kirschenmann:


Finley Kirschenmann is 13 and already riding the world-renowned 'Kong' trail in Utah. How long before he moves up to some Rampage hits down the road?



Erice van Leuven


13 year-old Erice van Leuven hails from New Zealand and is already tricking gaps and winning races. Watch out.




Jacob Lingemann


Jacob Lingemann looking like a young Josh Lewis.



Aimar Ijurko


Aimar Ijurko not only pre hopping the infamous A-Line rock drop, but throwing in a suicide no hander for good measure. Just nuts.




Cohen Johns

Cohen Johns in 10 years old and already ripping bike parks a new one.



Harry Schofield


Harry Schofield needs little introduction and has been blowing our minds for a few years now. Watch out for this kid.




Will Jiroutek


Will Jiroutek not letting the cast get him down.





Oscare Griffiths


Oscare Griffiths taking a big ol slam.



Are you an up and coming grom and want to share your videos? Have you and your fellow groms submit your content on Instagram using the #pbgroms hashtag for a chance to be featured on the Pinkbike Instagram account and win some exclusive stickers and merch!



Posted In:
Videos Social Round Ups #PBgroms


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - It's Electric
74931 views
A Mountain Biker's Guide to Making Road Riding More Fun
71535 views
Review: 2021 Kona Process X DL
68985 views
Video: Loic Bruni has Another World Cup Podium... in XC Eliminator
59281 views
Round Up: 20 Different EWS Tire Combinations
54162 views
The 3D Printed Moorhuhn is Now Available in Full Titanium
41948 views
Video & Interview: Tom Van Steenbergen Posts Footage of his Recent Crash
41443 views
OneUp Announces EDC Lite, A 9-Function Steerer Tube Tool
40699 views

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 This is both inspiring and depressing lol
  • 1 0
 Imma let you finish Pinkbike, but everyone knows @flogan_mtb needs to be on here Smile
  • 1 0
 VIew this comment on Instagram.
  • 1 0
 So much sickness in these! That rock slab is insane!
  • 1 0
 Well this Lucy Vaneesteren kid is an ultimate badass.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011248
Mobile Version of Website