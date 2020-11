Social Round Up: Impressive Hits From These 12 PB Groms

Dane Jewett:

Dane is one of the original PB Groms, hails from our hometown of Squamish and is already perfecting the moves for 2021.Sebastian Riopel already nailing the double barspins at 9 years old.The 'Dynamite Roll' is a nestled deep in the North Vancouver forest and Lucy Vaneesteren is one of the youngest riders to hit it.15 year-old Sam Toohey hitting this monster of a drop in California.Finley Kirschenmann is 13 and already riding the world-renowned 'Kong' trail in Utah. How long before he moves up to some Rampage hits down the road?13 year-old Erice van Leuven hails from New Zealand and is already tricking gaps and winning races. Watch out.Jacob Lingemann looking like a young Josh Lewis.Aimar Ijurko not only pre hopping the infamous A-Line rock drop, but throwing in a suicide no hander for good measure. Just nuts.Cohen Johns in 10 years old and already ripping bike parks a new one.Harry Schofield needs little introduction and has been blowing our minds for a few years now. Watch out for this kid.Will Jiroutek not letting the cast get him down.Oscare Griffiths taking a big ol slam.Are you an up and coming grom and want to share your videos? Have you and your fellow groms submit your content on Instagram using thehashtag for a chance to be featured on the Pinkbike Instagram account and win some exclusive stickers and merch!