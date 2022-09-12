Social Round Up: Massive Tricks & Sends from Proving Grounds 2022

Sep 12, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Proving Grounds brought some massive sends for the 2022 event, check out some of the full runs and big moments below. You can check out the finals photo epic and the results here.

Top Five Qualifying Runs


Camila Noguiera's 1st Place Run


Brett Rheeder's 1st Place Run


Casey Brown's 2nd Place Run


Dylan Stark's 2nd Place Run


Camila Noguiera



DJ Brandt



Ethan Nell


Robin Goomes


Louis Reboul


Clemens Kaudela


Chelsea Kimball


Juan Diego “Johny” Salido


Reed Boggs



Vaea Verbeeck



Thomas Genon


Conor Macfarlane


Casey Brown


Nicholi Rogatkin


Dylan Stark



Brett Rheeder





Posted In:
Racing and Events Social Round Ups Proving Grounds


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Dylan's flatspin with the middle finger on the final jump was icing on the cake. Stoked to see this guy at these events! Dylan's the best!
  • 2 1
 It would be awesome if I could actually watch these clips, can we stop using instagram posts in the articles? Some of us don’t use the platform and then we can’t see the clips at all.





