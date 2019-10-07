Social Roundup: Medal Contender Injuries and Burly Rock Gardens - Tokyo 2020 Test Event

Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Pauline Ferrand Prevot was caught out early in the race and will head back to France for surgery on a broken nose. She is apparently a big fan of the course though and will no doubt be one of the favorites next year for medals.Kate Courtney didn't even make it to the start line after a crash in training that required 6 stitches. She elected not to race but seems to be back on her bike today judging from her Instagram stories.Here she is earlier in the week nailing one of the bigger drops on the course.The final medal contender who didn't race after flying over to Japan was Jenny Rissveds. She crashed in training but we haven't heard any further details at this point.Here's Braidot's view of the first climb of the course. Riders will be straight into the action in 2020 as they sprint off the line and up this grassy incline. Click on the right arrow to see some other tech sections of the course.Koretsky finished 10th in Rio but found himself in a sprint for the win against Schurter yesterday. Here's his view chasing Titouan Carod through the rhythm section and up the steep bridge.Here's a reverse angle from Maxime Marotte showing the speed the French team has coming into the feature.The Canadian medal winner in Rio gives her view of the burly rock garden.Her compatriot Peter Disera took a spill in the same spot. Thankfully he walked away unscathed and raced to 13th.Terpstra, the winner in Vallnord, finished off her season with a strong 3rd place. Here are some clips of her sessioning the features in training.Here's the start of the men's race from yesterday. The clock is now ticking, just nine months until we're back here again.