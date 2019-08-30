Social Round Up: Mont Saint Anne World Champs 2019

Aug 30, 2019
by Aidan Oliver  

Martin Maes finished second at World Champs last year and has made this race a big focus this season.
Social Roundup
World Champs
Mont Saint Anne, Canada

August 31 -September 1 2019


A classic of the world cup race calendar, it has been tried and tested by the best for pushing on 30 years. And, in 2019 Mont Saint Anne hosts world champs. Check out some of the behind the scenes goings-on from social media.



Danny Hart:


Danny Hart takes the men's top spot in a very wet qualifying.




Myriam Nicole:


Myriam Nicole back from injury and straight into 1st place for qualifying.





Finn Iles:


Finn Iles practice cam.




Crankbrothers:


Raw action from practice.




Crankbrothers:


Big crash for Troy Brosnan in the MSA woods.




Loic Bruni:


Your reigning world champ with a new custom kit and bike for the occasion.




Brendan Fairclough:


After a four year hiatus, Brendan Fairclough is back on the GB team and racing worlds champs.



Marine Cabirou:


With back to back world cup wins Marine Cabirou has found her form and will be one to watch.



Tahnee Seagrave:


Tahnee Seagrave is back after her injury in Fort William. After some downtime in Whistler and a trip in the Pinkbike helicopter Seagrave is looking on her way full gas pace.




Amaury Pierron:


Amaury Pierron has a shiny new Commencal for worlds but we suspect he may be holding back for the world cup overall. But then again...we are yet to see Pierron hold back in a race run.



Martin Maes:


Martin Maes is back on the DH bike and has proven how dangerous he can be.




Wyn Masters:


Wyn Masters taking a break from Enduro and DH to have a crack at the eMTB World Champs.




Vali Holl:


Current Junior World Champ Vali Holl will most likely be disappointed with anything less than 1st this weekend.




Rachel Atherton:


No world champs for Rachel Atherton this year. The 2018 champ is still out with a torn achilles tendon.




Aaron Gwin:


Aaron Gwin is back between the tape after his shoulder injury and is on a prototype Intense.




Veronika Widmann:


Veronika Widmann is ready for worlds.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Social Round Ups Aaron Gwin Danny Hart Loic Bruni Vali Holl


