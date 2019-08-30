Social Round Up: Mont Saint Anne World Champs 2019

Danny Hart:

Danny Hart takes the men's top spot in a very wet qualifying.Myriam Nicole back from injury and straight into 1st place for qualifying.Finn Iles practice cam.Raw action from practice.Big crash for Troy Brosnan in the MSA woods.Your reigning world champ with a new custom kit and bike for the occasion.After a four year hiatus, Brendan Fairclough is back on the GB team and racing worlds champs.With back to back world cup wins Marine Cabirou has found her form and will be one to watch.Tahnee Seagrave is back after her injury in Fort William. After some downtime in Whistler and a trip in the Pinkbike helicopter Seagrave is looking on her way full gas pace.Amaury Pierron has a shiny new Commencal for worlds but we suspect he may be holding back for the world cup overall. But then again...we are yet to see Pierron hold back in a race run.Martin Maes is back on the DH bike and has proven how dangerous he can be.Wyn Masters taking a break from Enduro and DH to have a crack at the eMTB World Champs.Current Junior World Champ Vali Holl will most likely be disappointed with anything less than 1st this weekend.No world champs for Rachel Atherton this year. The 2018 champ is still out with a torn achilles tendon.Aaron Gwin is back between the tape after his shoulder injury and is on a prototype Intense.Veronika Widmann is ready for worlds.