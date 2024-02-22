Social Round Up: More Big Hits from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Feb 22, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After three days of practice riders are getting comfortable on the huge hits of the new Tasmanian course. Ahead of going against the clock in qualifying, check out the action from the practice days.


Red Bull



Tahnee Seagrave



Ronan Dunne



Jackson Goldstone



Reed Boggs



Bernard Kerr



Juan Diego ‘Johnny’ Salido



Laurie Greenland



Brook MacDonald



Cami Nogueira



Thibault Laly



Hannah Bergemann



Kaos Seagrave



Jim Monro



Adam Brayton



Theo Erlangsen



Edgar Briole



Matteo Iniguez



Vincent Tupin



Gaetan Vige



Baxter Maiwald



Sam Gale



Sam Blenkinsop



Remy Morton



George Brannigan



Gracey Hemstreet



Connor Fearon



Darcy Coutts



Harriet Burbidge-Smith



Dennis Luffman




4 Comments
  • 1 0
 You know what would really push Hardline to the next level? Put it behind a paywall and have Ric and Cedric commentating on it. Then they could cultivate synergistic initiatives while driving agile methodologies which would amplify market penetration and create perpetual income expansion.
  • 1 0
 BK must be stoked to be riding a DH track with well built jumps. Something tells me Red Bull is going to be blowing the UCI outta the water with their DH series in a short few years...
  • 3 0
 They see me scrolling, they hate it
  • 1 0
 where's jump to comments feature? I got dizzy by scrolling [edit - it's there up there me stupid]







