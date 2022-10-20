Social Round Up: More Huge Hits at Red Bull Rampage 2022

Oct 20, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Check out some of the behind-the-scenes goings-on as riders continue to practice their lines ahead of Red Bull Rampage 2022.


Red Bull





Cam Zink:



Tyler McCaul:



Thomas Genon:



Ethan Nell:



Alex Volokhov:



Andreu Lacondeguy:



Brett Rheeder:




DJ Brandt:



Dylan Stark:



William Robert:







Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Dang, if Semenuk is able to clean that first straight down section and then into his canyon gap/hip... Rheeder and Tyler's line... I feel so bad for the judges. This is going to be insane.
  • 2 0
 I mean if the bike thing doesn’t work out for William Robert, Billy Bobby would be a great nascar name.
  • 1 0
 They have a slopestyle background.
  • 1 0
 are you saying they are NOT having a bmx background?





