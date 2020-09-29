Social Round Up: Nerves & Excitement Before the First of the Season - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2020

Jolanda Neff


Kate Courtney


Anton Cooper


Mathias Fluekiger


Emily Batty


Stephane Tempier


Pauline Ferrand Prevot


Peter Disera


Haley Smith


Yana Belomoina


Anne Terpstra


Henrique Avancini


Gerhard Kershbaumer


Rebecca McConnell


Malene Devin


Notable Absences: Catharine Pendrel is expecting and will not be racing and Lea Davison has made the decision not to compete in Europe this season.

Grateful for the expanding list of resources for women who want to stay active during a healthy pregnancy and knowing what that can look like, but even more so to the fit momma’s around me like @sonyalooney1 and @kikkanimal that remind me both what is possible, but also that pregnancy fitness goals are different from race fitness goals... even if you want to get right back at it after birth! As an elite athlete used to high volume and tough intensity sessions training will look different, but exercising for health, your’s and baby’s, helps both pre and post delivery. Some days and weeks are great and some are tough, but getting out and moving sure feels good. #pregnantathlete

