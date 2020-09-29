Social Round Up: Nerves & Excitement Before the First of the Season - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2020

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
Sunflowers on a rainy day 🌻✨ It’s been a tough year but one that has taught me to bloom wherever I’m planted. I’ve never worked harder to make it to a start line or been more motivated to see it to the finish. Time to go dancing in the rain 💃🏻#keepcalm #sparkleon #relentless #raceready #dreamteam
World Cup racing is back baby! Tuesday - Short Track #1 - 5:45pm CET (Wednesday 4:45am NZST) Thursday - XCO #1 - 3:50pm CET (Friday 2:50am NZST) Friday - Short Track #2 - 5:45pm CET (Saturday 4:45am NZST) Sunday - XCO #2 - 3:20pm CET (Monday 2:20am NZST) Watch it all live and or on demand at @redbull TV 📸 @rossbellphoto
Practice time on the track in Nove Mesto for the shortest @uci_mountainbike World Cup season ever. Its was rainy and cold, but it doesn't matter, I'm just glad we can do still world cup races this season, that is the only thing what counts. And actually the track was pretty fun to ride in this conditions. #worldcup #novemesto #muddyday #gladtobehere #happytoraceagain
LA semaine de coupe du Monde reprend ses droits! A suivre en direct sur RedBull.TV Voici le programme: - 29/09 ➡️ Short Track #1 à 17h45 - 01/10 ➡️ XCO #1 à 15h50 - 02/10 ➡️ Short Track #2 à 17h45 - 04/10 ➡️ XCO #2 à 15h20 📸 @rossbellphoto #trekfactoryracingxc #ucimtbworldcup
Race ready! Tomorrow. 2020. World domination in a week. This is going to be rad @norcobicycles @norcofactoryteam @srammtb @srameagle @kendamtb @dtswiss @rockshox @htcomponents @beast_components @handupgloves @wildernesstrailbikes @endurapparel @wahoofitnessofficial @jakroocanada @smithoptics @crcs_dki @axiomgear @rackattack @yakimaracks
Didn’t know if I’d see these goons again in 2020, yet somehow here we are! Been living together for close to a month and ready to kick off the World Cup season tomorrow with the Short Track. Tune in via Red Bull TV at 11:00 eastern tomorrow to watch us GO BACK TO RACING!!!!! 💃🚀💥 📸: @andyvathis
Hold your breath .......✨ The season of serious races has starts today 🤩🥳 @uci_mountainbike @mtb_nmnm One week 👉🏻4races👉🏻 2WorldCups 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 Tuesday: 17:00 XCC Thursday: 12:20 XCO Friday: 17:00 XCC Sunday: 11:50 XCO Live on @redbull.tv_ 💥 🤞🏻 @bbmtb #mtb #races #worldcup #cycling #redbull
Hello from Nove Mesto!🤗💦 During nationals we were still lucky, but now the rain found us😜 It's not bringing me down - I'm just so happy to be with @ghost_factory_racing again😍 (@lisa_pasteiner & @carolinebohe are being missed though!). Let's see if I can still smile once the suffering has started😁
The worldcup season starts today with the sprint race at 5:45 pm,💪🏻 followed by the cross country race on thursday. On friday is the second sprint race, followed by the second cross country race on sunday. So it's going to be a tough week in Nové Mêsto 😉👍🏻 @torpado_ursus @visitsouthtyrol
Tomorrow we start the first World Cup of 2020. It's been over 12 months since our last major international race and so long since I've felt that suffer mode that comes from World Cup racing. Sport is brutal and waits for no one and for sure the racing is going to reveal a lot this week. Regardless of my personal outcomes from this week I am happy and proud of the work and commitment I put in over the winter and I am as ready as I can be... What will be will be... It's time to enjoy the racing.
Silver medal today at our National Championship 🥈 I couldn’t defend my title, but to be honest I had one of my best rides ever, I was just up against someone who had an even better 😌 Super excited for the races coming up - let’s go 😛😈 #firedup #letsgo // Tak @bingsbikestore for hjælpen, mor & far, @coffeestopsc, @dylanjawnson og @teamkmcorbea //
Grateful for the expanding list of resources for women who want to stay active during a healthy pregnancy and knowing what that can look like, but even more so to the fit momma’s around me like @sonyalooney1 and @kikkanimal that remind me both what is possible, but also that pregnancy fitness goals are different from race fitness goals... even if you want to get right back at it after birth! As an elite athlete used to high volume and tough intensity sessions training will look different, but exercising for health, your’s and baby’s, helps both pre and post delivery. Some days and weeks are great and some are tough, but getting out and moving sure feels good. #pregnantathlete
Sometimes you need to empty the tank to fill the tank. It’s been really tough to not be racing my favorite World Cup on the circuit this week, and I have a lot of pent up energy around it. So I have to ride it out...literally. Get outside and MOVE through it. I put in one of my biggest training weeks filling it with new routes, friends, and popping fall foliage. Best way to distract myself AND get great training in. We’re still doing this. #tokyo2020 #happinessisfast @llbean
