Social Roundup II - Red Bull Rampage

Cam Zink

Ethan Nell

Stoked to have the fam out here in support

Andreu Lacondeguy

Reece Wallace

Juan Salido

Line is working great, only one more feature to test and we’ll be ready for finals.

Carson Storch

Feelin good, havin' fun.

DJ Brandt

Tyler McCaul

Got triple dipper on the penny today. Gotta say, having Josh Bender scream the wind status to you as you’re rolling into a drop is pretty f*ckin rad

Szymon Godziek

Got my best support come to the zone today. Got a sick practice on my line too. And we got a picture with the legend @thebendersender.

Kyle Strait

Happy to knock this big girl off today! Measured out at 70FT. Craziest feeling being in the air for that long.

Vincent Tupin

Graham Agassiz

Got to blast the bottom jump this morning before the wind kicked up and shut us down for the rest of the day. Buffed out the rest of the line ready for tomorrow though... huge thanks to all the boys for all the hard work up and down this entire line.

Emil Johansson

My first rampage bike is ready to get the tires in the dirt out here. Could not be more happy about how this Swedish Air Force themed custom paint turned out. Number 99’ on the head tube for my year of birth. @trekraceshop x @ericheth never disappoints | can’t thank all the sponsors involved in getting this bike ready on such a short notice!

Brendan Fairclough

A few from yesterday’s windsurfing sesh. New day and unfortunately its canyon test day ????

Cam Zink foot plant spinning the start drop. Zink's line is full of heavy hits and he'll be the first rider down the hill.Ethan Nell's Hip at the top of the mountain allows him to go HUGERampage rookie Bienvenido Aguado earned his spot through the Marzocchi proving grounds. Finding a new line at the venue has been tough, but Aguado said "I'm happy to be here, I'm grateful and ready to send it."Reece Wallace's line still isn't finished, but he got on the bike yesterday and flipped his drop at the top.Carson Storch looked super comfortable straight away and has been flipping and spinning his way down the majority of his features.DJ Brandt got a big surprise in the pits yesterday. He was given a Rockstar helmet.Tyler McCaul sent his huge drop yesterday. One of the gnarliest moves on the hill. McCaul is about three feet from the edge of his drop.Szymon Godziek was the first person this year to hit the HUGE Price is Right drop. Kyle Strait, Reed Bogs and Tom Van Steenbergen have all hit it since.Vinny T has been stomping his lines and oozing style all week.