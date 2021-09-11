Social Round Up: Practice Hits at Proving Grounds

It's great to see Dylan Stark at an event like Proving Grounds

Reed Boggs going huge and making it looks so smooth

Some speed and style, plus a massive case from Nicholi Rogatkin

This is Carson Storch's home event, and he's been prepping on his backyard airbag

Johny Salido is flying high

Harriet Burbidge-Smith earned her Red Bull helmet just last week and is putting it to good use

Jaxson Riddle always impresses

Ethan Nell also making light work of the burly course

A look at the course

Damon Iwanga is on course and ready to rip it

Local ripper Ryan McNulty looks ready to give it his all

The riders have custom number plates from All Mountain Style

It shouldn't be long before Brooke Anderson is a household name

Naturally, photos don't quite do justice to the size of the features

Trevor Lyden is on site capturing all the goods

As well as James Stokoe

Cami Nogueira sent it at Red Bull Formation and Hangtime, and she's sending it again at Proving Grounds

David Lieb is out ticking features off the list

A practice clip mashup

Tires are on the dirt at Proving Grounds. With a full list of both men and women for the Oregon Dirt Park invitational, there will be lots of excitement. This year, the event is not a Red Bull Rampage qualifier and instead aims to expand the DH-bike freeride competition niche and eventually become a full series. Unfortunately several riders couldn't show up due to Covid restrictions and quarantine requirements, but there's still a stacked crew.Let's take a look at what the riders have shared so far from practice over the last two days. Finals are today, so stay tuned for a full photo epic and other coverage from the photographers on site.