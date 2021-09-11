Social Round Up: Practice Hits at Proving Grounds

Tires are on the dirt at Proving Grounds. With a full list of both men and women for the Oregon Dirt Park invitational, there will be lots of excitement. This year, the event is not a Red Bull Rampage qualifier and instead aims to expand the DH-bike freeride competition niche and eventually become a full series. Unfortunately several riders couldn't show up due to Covid restrictions and quarantine requirements, but there's still a stacked crew.
Let's take a look at what the riders have shared so far from practice over the last two days. Finals are today, so stay tuned for a full photo epic and other coverage from the photographers on site.
It's great to see Dylan Stark at an event like Proving Grounds
