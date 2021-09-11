Social Round Up: Practice Hits at Proving Grounds

Sep 11, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Carson s flat spin 360s are becoming a trademark for him.

Tires are on the dirt at Proving Grounds. With a full list of both men and women for the Oregon Dirt Park invitational, there will be lots of excitement. This year, the event is not a Red Bull Rampage qualifier and instead aims to expand the DH-bike freeride competition niche and eventually become a full series. Unfortunately several riders couldn't show up due to Covid restrictions and quarantine requirements, but there's still a stacked crew.

Let's take a look at what the riders have shared so far from practice over the last two days. Finals are today, so stay tuned for a full photo epic and other coverage from the photographers on site.


It's great to see Dylan Stark at an event like Proving Grounds




Reed Boggs going huge and making it looks so smooth




Some speed and style, plus a massive case from Nicholi Rogatkin





This is Carson Storch's home event, and he's been prepping on his backyard airbag




Johny Salido is flying high



Harriet Burbidge-Smith earned her Red Bull helmet just last week and is putting it to good use



Jaxson Riddle always impresses



Ethan Nell also making light work of the burly course



A look at the course




Damon Iwanga is on course and ready to rip it




Local ripper Ryan McNulty looks ready to give it his all



The riders have custom number plates from All Mountain Style




It shouldn't be long before Brooke Anderson is a household name



Naturally, photos don't quite do justice to the size of the features



Trevor Lyden is on site capturing all the goods




As well as James Stokoe



Cami Nogueira sent it at Red Bull Formation and Hangtime, and she's sending it again at Proving Grounds




David Lieb is out ticking features off the list




A practice clip mashup




