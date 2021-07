Kate Courtney

Luca Braidot

Evie Richards

Mathias Flueckiger

Nadir Colledani

Christopher Blevins

Simon Burney

Daniel McConnell

Tom Pidcock

Eva Lechner

Rocio del Alba Garcia Martinez

Alan Hatherly

Jofre Cullell Estape

David Valero Serrano

Yana Belomoina

Jens Schuermans

Janika Lõiv

Ondřej Cink

With the Olympic XC racing kicking next week the Athletes are taking to the technical course to perfect their lines ahead of the Men's racing on Monday and the Women's racing on Tuesday. Take a look at all the action we've seen across social media as we wait for the biggest MTB race of the year to kick off.