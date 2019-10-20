Social Round Up - Rampage 2019 Dig Days

First dig day with the crew! Lots of rock to get through if we want this jump to work out mid mountain. Thankful to have the same crew with me as last year. Stoked to get back out there tomorrow morning to help out Andreu Lacondeguy work on some of our lower stuff.
Rampage has been crazy this year. Building in a tapped-out zone has been challenging. Most of the ideal and obvious terrain has already been spoken for. We’re weaving between everyone else’s existing lines and having to be a bit more creative. My crew is killing it and it’s starting to come together.
2 Comments
But I hope the team that creates the most natural line and makes the most of the local conditions, will get an extra prize!
Post a Comment