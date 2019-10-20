Social Round Up - Rampage 2019 Dig Days

Oct 20, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Early morning at the Rampage site.
Social Roundup
Red Bull Rampage Dig Days

The 2019 edition of the Red Bull Rampage is almost upon us so let's take a look at what the riders have been up to after the first few days of digging.


Cam Zink




Brett Rheeder

bigquotesFirst dig day with the crew! Lots of rock to get through if we want this jump to work out mid mountain. Thankful to have the same crew with me as last year.
Stoked to get back out there tomorrow morning to help out Andreu Lacondeguy work on some of our lower stuff.

bigquotesAnother day same rock! Building day 4 underway.



Andreu Lacondeguy

bigquotesDay2 here at Red Bull Rampage and pretty stoked on the build, the line is looking so good, stoked on building some more on the next days with such a crew



Reece Wallace

bigquotesRampage has been crazy this year. Building in a tapped-out zone has been challenging. Most of the ideal and obvious terrain has already been spoken for. We’re weaving between everyone else’s existing lines and having to be a bit more creative. My crew is killing it and it’s starting to come together.



Juan Salido

bigquotesScouting day was a success, found a sick line to start working on today.


bigquotesFrom dusk till dawn. Some of the hardest days I’ve had, but the outcome is completely worth it. Can’t wait to see my line done and start testing.



Carson Storch


bigquotesThe line is coming together with some much-needed upgrades, getting excited to ride!

Ethan Nell




DJ Brandt




Thomas Genon




Tyler McCaul

bigquotesThe diggin’s good. So nice having water access on the hill. Line’s comin along nicely!



Kyle Strait

bigquotesCrazy to think this is my 14th Rampage. 14 times I’ve come out here to dig in the desert and I still love it. Stoked on Day 1 of digging.


Szymon Godziek

bigquotesAmazing days in the desert. Cant wait to start riding my line on monday.



Vincent Tupin



Graham Agassiz

bigquotesGettin’ it done with the team out here in the desert for Day 1, smashing rock and slappin’ dirt. Back out there for more today, just after another cup of coffee.


bigquotesDay 4 update, was a very productive day, got our line nearly completed. Definitely ready for this rest day tomorrow, but getting stoked to start testing things out on Monday!


Emil Johansson

bigquoteslong day digging from sunrise til sunset up at the mountain!

bigquotesno dig no ride, day 3 of digging out here at rampage. the boys are killing it, the line is coming together slowly... body is sore already


Brendan Fairclough

[INSTAGRAM=https://www.instagram.com/p/B3r-dPADjzO/?igshid=1otc2ckqk445y nocaption]
bigquotesTooled up ready for Red Bull Rampage day 1. The canyon gap is getting a face lift. She big.

bigquotesHaving a time out here with Bill and Ben. Still nothing from @therock unfortunately... Olly Wilkins



Posted In:
