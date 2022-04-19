Social Round Up: Random April Sends

Apr 20, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Dylan Sheffer
Dylan built this drop at 40x55 but over shot it and went 50x65.




Robin Goomes & Casey Brown
Robin Goomes and Casey Brown opened up the 90-foot Goliath Darkfest jump and cemented their place firmly in the history books by landing the longest dirt-to-dirt jump ever ridden by a female mountain biker.





Dylan Stark
"My life flashed before my eyes on this one. Went too fast first go." We can't wait to watch Real Heat 2, dropping 4/20/2022.




Adolf Silva
One impressive Cali Roll at Darkfest.




Jordy Scott
Jordy Scott hit the final feature in Tom Van Steenbergen's Mesa 2 line with its tricky run in and blind landing.




Brad Simms
One hell of a pull.




Marius Perraudin
Where you think he'll land vs. where he actually lands.



Posted In:
Videos Adolf Silva Brad Simms Casey Brown Dylan Stark Jordy Scott Robin Goomes


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 That was great!
  • 1 0
 Astronaut Sheffer ready for landing !
  • 1 0
 Dylan hitting drops as big as Jaw Drop. That's chill

