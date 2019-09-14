Social Round Up - Red Bull Hardline 2019

Red Bull Hardline is back for another year. The world's best downhill riders head to rural North Wales to take on the most difficult downhill course ever created. Check out some of the behind the scenes goings-on from social media.
Bernard Kerr :
2018 winner Bernard Kerr going huge. He will be one to watch this Sunday.
Ed Bull Media House:
Ed Masters in on the sidelines this weekend with a broken wrist, but don't worry! He's created @edbullmediahouse to capture all the nugs.
Jono Jones:
Jono Jones shows what happens when you eject from a backflip clipped in...
Brage Vestavik:
Brage Vestavik is one of the best riders to watch on this course.
Kaos Seagrave:
Was Hardline created for Kaos Seagrave?
Gee Atherton:
Looks like Gee Atherton is ready for Rampage.
Matt Jones:
Matt Jones decided to bring his hardtail up the hill for some impromptu slopestyle moves.
Joe Breeden:
Joe Breeden getting a bit sketchy...
Joe Smith:
Joe Smith sending the huge finish line jump.
David Mcmillan:
David Mcmillan gets the most sideways on the huge step up.
Laurie Greenland:
Laurie Greenland is another rider whose combo of DH speed and big hucks could land him on the podium this weekend.
Florent Payet:
In standard Welsh fashion, one day of practice was called off due to rain. So the kind people at Red Bull organised a game of rugby to keep the riders entertained.
