Social Round Up - Red Bull Hardline 2019

Sep 14, 2019
by Aidan Oliver  

Gee took another big digger in practice unfortunately hurting his shoulder just one more time. Determined to finally put in a finals run here at Hardline he trucked on and came less than a second off the podium.
Social Roundup
Red Bull Hardline

September 14 - September 15 2019


Red Bull Hardline is back for another year. The world's best downhill riders head to rural North Wales to take on the most difficult downhill course ever created. Check out some of the behind the scenes goings-on from social media.



Bernard Kerr :


2018 winner Bernard Kerr going huge. He will be one to watch this Sunday.




Ed Bull Media House:


Ed Masters in on the sidelines this weekend with a broken wrist, but don't worry! He's created @edbullmediahouse to capture all the nugs.




Jono Jones:


Jono Jones shows what happens when you eject from a backflip clipped in...




Brage Vestavik:


Brage Vestavik is one of the best riders to watch on this course.




Kaos Seagrave:


Was Hardline created for Kaos Seagrave?




Gee Atherton:


Looks like Gee Atherton is ready for Rampage.




Matt Jones:


Matt Jones decided to bring his hardtail up the hill for some impromptu slopestyle moves.




Joe Breeden:


Joe Breeden getting a bit sketchy...




Joe Smith:


Joe Smith sending the huge finish line jump.




David Mcmillan:


David Mcmillan gets the most sideways on the huge step up.




Laurie Greenland:


Laurie Greenland is another rider whose combo of DH speed and big hucks could land him on the podium this weekend.




Florent Payet:


In standard Welsh fashion, one day of practice was called off due to rain. So the kind people at Red Bull organised a game of rugby to keep the riders entertained.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Social Round Ups Red Bull Hardline


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
119385 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These 18 Grips From Their Tread Alone? - Eurobike 2019
83935 views
The Eurobike Rumors: AXS Suspension, 1.8'' Steerer Tubes, a SRAM Motor, Fox's 38mm Fork - Eurobike 2019
74669 views
The UCI Responds to Questions Over Brook Macdonald Evacuation Delays
58290 views
First Look: Ibis' New Ripmo AF is Coil-Compatible & Aluminum
55128 views
First Look: Nukeproof's New Aggressive Trail Bike - the Reactor
53929 views
Final Results: Snowshoe XC World Cup 2019
47091 views
New Tech from Industry Nine, Giro, Supacaz, & Fizik - Eurobike 2019
41742 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Imagine being that guy standing on the lip of the failed backflip. All is good, stoke is high, then a bike suddenly catapults towards you.
  • 1 0
 For a long second I thought the riders heads had been stuck on the welsh rugby teams bodies.. it’s been a long week

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.020396
Mobile Version of Website