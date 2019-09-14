Social Round Up - Red Bull Hardline 2019

Bernard Kerr :

2018 winner Bernard Kerr going huge. He will be one to watch this Sunday.Ed Masters in on the sidelines this weekend with a broken wrist, but don't worry! He's created @edbullmediahouse to capture all the nugs.Jono Jones shows what happens when you eject from a backflip clipped in...Brage Vestavik is one of the best riders to watch on this course.Was Hardline created for Kaos Seagrave?Looks like Gee Atherton is ready for Rampage.Matt Jones decided to bring his hardtail up the hill for some impromptu slopestyle moves.Joe Breeden getting a bit sketchy...Joe Smith sending the huge finish line jump.David Mcmillan gets the most sideways on the huge step up.Laurie Greenland is another rider whose combo of DH speed and big hucks could land him on the podium this weekend.In standard Welsh fashion, one day of practice was called off due to rain. So the kind people at Red Bull organised a game of rugby to keep the riders entertained.