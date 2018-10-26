Social Roundup: Final Prep - Red Bull Rampage 2018

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
Not what I wanted to be posting right now, but unfortunately I had a big crash yesterday which has left my neck pretty much unable to move. I want to thank @phil_mclean and @caseybrowntown so so much for working so damn hard all week, you guys are the best!! To all the other athletes, I can’t wait to see everybody’s runs, wish I could be up there with you all!!
First hits going down at Red Bull Rampage! @brettrheeder ‘warming up’ this morning. Thanks to @h5events for the clip! @redbullbike #rampage2018 #redbullrampage #mountainbiking #mtb #cycling #freeridemtb #freeride #downhill #mtblife #bikelife #downhillmtb
Rate this new trick I have been working on. Video by @kayleegibb. @cube.bikes.official @dvosuspension @ergonbike @hutchinsontires @camelbak @flyracingusa @rotorbike @ethirteencomponents @trpcycling @bikethomson @wd40bike @kmcchain @htcomponents @whistleredu #redbullrampage #freeride.
