Social Round Up: Rowdy Sends from Darkfest 2024

Feb 8, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The riders have arrived and have put tyres to the dirt at Darkfest 2024 with some massive sends over the past couple of days. Check out all the action from the riders as they hit the huge course.


Darkfest



Vaea Verbeeck



Matt Macduff



Robin Goomes



Theo Erlangsen



Chelsea Kimball



Paul Couderc



Daniel Ruso



Elias Ruso



Harriet Burbidge-Smith



Bienve Aguado



Kurtis Downs



Szymon Godziek



Dawid Godziek



Vinny Armstrong



Nicholi Rogatkin



Matt Jones



Tom Isted



Graham Agassiz



Johny Salido



Gemma Corbera



Carson Storch



Dan Paley



Talus Turk



Dylan Stark



Pinkbike




Posted In:
Racing and Events Social Round Ups Darkfest


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,922 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Bella Naughton Joins KHS Racing] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
205605 views
Review: The New 2024 Scott Ransom 900 RC Has All The Integration
62573 views
First Look: The 2024 Arc8 Extra Has Suspension Rails
55480 views
First Ride: The 2024 Pivot Switchblade Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
55119 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Many Derailleurs Have You Actually Destroyed While Riding?
40367 views
Must Watch: 'Afterlife' with Brandon Semenuk
37531 views
4 Interesting Prototypes From Emerging European Brands
37144 views
First Ride: Knolly Chilcotin 6.0
36035 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.047685
Mobile Version of Website