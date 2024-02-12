Social Round Up: Snow Bike World Championships 2024

Feb 12, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The first-ever Snow Bike World Championships have been and gone with riders taking on the slopes of Châtel across Super G and Dual Slalom formats. Coverage has been hard to find over the weekend so we have looked through social media to pull together some of the action from the riders.


UCI














Henry Kerr




Vincent Tupin



Danny Hart




Harry Molloy



Scott Beaumont




Ben Moore



Eurosport Cycling






20 Comments
  • 17 2
 This is not mountain biking, however you sugarcoat it.
  • 4 11
flag mcfadden999 (37 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 It’s biking on a mountain, it’s more mtb than xc is
  • 2 1
 If only a product existed that could do this. Something that could carve through snow, and cost a fraction of a DH bike.
  • 7 0
 The revenge of the skiers:
FIS Gras Skiing World Championship (www.impianticortina.it/en/grass-skiing-world-championships-in-cortina-dampezzo)
  • 5 1
 So we assumed that snowbiking got more UCI interest becuase it can be covered with already existent cameras, positions and stuff - which did not happen and things were only popping up on the very bad social accounts of the UCI.
Well again: thank you for absolutely nothing UCI. Kill this nonsense sport and invest the ressources in DH or Enduro!
  • 1 0
 Seems like UCI has taken off something from you personally while you are so negative. This was fun to watch, you dont have to take it so seriously.
  • 4 0
 I'd rather ride Chatel in summer than absolute trite like this. Speaking of Chatel in the summer, have an appointment with Chatel's Ric et Rac red trail this year. Want to clear the whole thing.
  • 7 0
 So no one racing enduro gets to wear rainbow stripes but this people do...
  • 6 0
 *cough*
  • 6 1
 There are better and way faster tools for snow than bikes…
  • 1 0
 A bin bag,a cushion and some duct tape.
  • 1 0
 Plastic bin bag for one.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, it's painful to watch. But I have new idea for UCI: river biking. Imagine something like this www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQJsQPKLurU but on downhill bikes! This surely will be a blast!
  • 1 0
 We'll just rig up those giant trikes they ride on lakes with two wheels and race them down class 5 rapids!
  • 1 0
 I'm a rainbow striped world champ! Yes sir but at what discipline? It doesn't matter I'm a world champ.
  • 1 0
 I thought Pinkbike shamed these people enough when it was announced that they canceled the event
  • 1 0
 This is laughable as a bike sport. How about water biking next, or bike surfing UCI? We need more laughs.
  • 1 0
 Studless category please !
  • 3 1
 You’re in it
  • 1 3
 For goodness flake, that is un-brr-lieveable. Listing the froze and cons of this type of racing is the icing on the cake.







