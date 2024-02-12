Social Round Up: Snow Bike World Championships 2024

The first-ever Snow Bike World Championships have been and gone with riders taking on the slopes of Châtel across Super G and Dual Slalom formats. Coverage has been hard to find over the weekend so we have looked through social media to pull together some of the action from the riders.
Well again: thank you for absolutely nothing UCI. Kill this nonsense sport and invest the ressources in DH or Enduro!