Social Round Up - Snowshoe World Cup DH 2019

Sep 5, 2019
by Aidan Oliver  

The Franchise plus Bruce Klein of the Commencal 100 team are ready to go here on American soil.
Social Roundup
World Cup Round #8
Snowshoe, USA

September 7 - September 8 2019


A brand new track greets racers this weekend for the final World Cup of the year.⁠ Both men and women will be battling it out to decide the overall winner with Loic Bruni and Tracey Hannah sitting on top, but Amaury Pierron and Marine Cabirou are hot on their heels. Check out some of the behind the scenes goings-on from social media.



Amaury Pierron :


Amaury Pierron and Loic Bruni may be battling it out to decide the world cup overall, but Pierron took to Instagram to explain they are friends over rivals.




Kaos Seagrave and Brendan Fairclough Backflips :





Both Kaos Seagrave and Brendan Fairclough have backflipped jumps at the Snowshoe World Cup. First-ever backflip at a DH World Cup?




Danny Hart:


Danny Hart doing it for the crowds on his first run.




Myriam Nicole:


After an incredible comeback at World Champs Myriam is back between the tape for the second time and ready to race.




Wyn Masters:


Wheelie Wednesday from Wyn Masters did not disappoint.




Troy Brosnan:


Troy Brosnan putting tires to dirt




Reece Wilson:


Reece Wilson gets the all-clear to race at Snowshoe after a concussion during World Champs.



Gee Atherton:


A lot of teams made the road trip down to Snowshoe straight from Mont Saint Anne.




Amaury Pierron:


A visual ride down the Snowshoe track with Pierron complete with sound effects.




Brook Macdonald:


Brook Macdonald will not be racing Snowshoe after a crash at worlds left him with fractured vertebrae. We're all rooting for Brook and it was great to see him make the first steps to recovery post his surgery on his social media. They don't call him the Bulldog for nothing!




Loris Vergier:


Vergier is looking battered after worlds but guaranteed that won't stop him from putting down a heater




Luca Shaw:


Luca Shaw doesn't like drones




Neko Mulally:


Neko Mulally won't get to race the course he helped design after suffering a fractured leg in practice. Luckily the break is minor and he'll make a speedy recovery.




Johannes von Klebelsberg:


Johannes von Klebelsberg, unfortunately, won't be completing his 2019 World Cup campaign, after suffering a concussion during practice




Laurie Greenland:


Greenland feeling patriotic




Wyn Masters:


Wyn Masters let loose on the Snowshoe course




Baptiste Pierron:


Not bad start gate views




