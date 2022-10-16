Social Round Up: The Huge Builds Begin at Red Bull Rampage 2022

Oct 16, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Check out some of the behind-the-scenes goings-on from the first few days of Red Bull Rampage 2022.


Red Bull





Brett Rheeder





Alex Volokhov



Thomas Genon



Cam Zink



Reed Boggs



Kurt Sorge



Brandon Semenuk


While his build crew is busy at work building his line for next week, Brandon is in the middle of the Lake Superior Performance Rally.



Racing and Events Social Round Ups Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Cam Zink has given me vertigo...





