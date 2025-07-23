Social Round Up: Track Walk & First Hits at Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Powered by Outside

Jul 23, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  
After trackwalk riders have spent a day hitting some of the big features on the updated Hardline Wales course. Check out all the action from the riders on day one of practice.


Check out our primer to learn more about this week's racing.


Adam Brayton



Matt Jones



Hannah Bergemann



Laurie Greenland



Dan Booker



Jono Jones



Vaea Verbeek



Asa Vermette



Bernard Kerr



Gee Atherton



Charlie Hatton



Jerónimo Páez



Theo Erlangsen



Tuhoto-Ariki Pene



Brook Macdonald



Felipe Agurto



Josh Bryceland



Thibault Laly




41 Comments
  • 692
 I hope all these lines have been signed off through the official Bernard Kerr approval process
  • 31
 He's cut the third clip but the full one on Jenna's stories is also him getting towed/following Hatton I think not really the other way around.
  • 121
 I can't tell if the race tape is just trolling BK or if they are really taping the entire course and cutting out any creative lines because of it. Can't tell yet. Only saw it on the upper track so dunno
  • 613
flag BenPea (Jul 24, 2025 at 4:50) (Below Threshold)
 @lepigpen: I think they're trying to avoid Goldstone-style French lines like the one that decided Tasmania.
  • 80
 @BenPea: 'Goldstone-style'... I really hoping we aren't talking about the local Aussie line that Jackson only saw on screen during finals and then stole it cuz he knew it was faster. But... hm, ok
  • 18
flag BenPea (Jul 24, 2025 at 12:06) (Below Threshold)
 @lepigpen: That's the one.
  • 60
 @BenPea: another BK fan boy with no idea of how a race works
  • 11
 @juanargent: I have no opinion
  • 340
 Go Hannah!
  • 171
 Amongst the current crop of top athletes, Dan Booker must be up there for being one of the most talented well rounded riders.
  • 20
 Certainly developing that momentum and fulfilling the potential.
  • 90
 I've had the first 10 seconds of Brayton's vid on loop for a while now, but can't figure out anything of what Dunne is saying except for the word "mint". Josh Bryceland's pronunciation is BBC English by comparison!
  • 90
 The fact he’s imitating Bryceland makes your comment much better Smile
  • 110
 Pinkbike Fantasy for Hardline 👀👀?
  • 121
 Asa.
  • 210
 Cool Asa cucumber.
  • 50
 I have the pleasure of going to watch this again on Saturday. I can't describe how insane the features are when you are stood next to them. The road gap in particular when you see it for the first time and see how fast they hit the berm below is mind blowing! If you ever get the opportunity to go, do it! The Saturday is just as good as the Sunday.
  • 10
 I'm going Sunday and i can't decide where to stand and watch!! Any recommendations? Is it straightforward to get from the bottom to sections higher up?
  • 30
 @joshbosh12: Nice!!! You will want to move around the track so you can see all the features. It's an easy, but steep, walk from the highest point you can go (the 90fters) back down to the start.
We normally start at the 90fters and work our way back to the finish.

Enjoy it!!
  • 70
 Jackson will be missed, the boys stezz always lights up the Hardline course!
  • 60
 All the big names are looking concerned and Asa is about chill fun, he's such a rad fella.
  • 40
 Asa actually laughing while doing the last jump. I'd be screaming!
  • 21
 Laurie looking pinned and steezy. Been watching this track for years but this is the best track walk i've seen yet! The detail of how big the features, gaps, drops and overall track is, has changed my perspective on how fkn gnarly it really is!!
  • 40
 Looks like 75mm+ rise burgtecs on Josh's bike
  • 40
 Anybody got a Bryceland translator handy?
  • 80
 Ask Ronan Dunne. He's fluent in that language
  • 40
 What happened to Kade?
  • 80
 Smashed his ribs on a rock on the side of the B line for the 90s, apparently. Kade, of all people, getting injured by skipping 90s was not on my bingo card...
  • 40
 @lepigpen: shit, that sucks.
  • 42
 @lepigpen: How much time has he had on the big rig in the last year? Is he done now then? Can't see any info anywhere.
  • 30
 @BenPea: hard to get info he's been fairly mysto while getting back on the bike, but posting more lately (literally just BMX) but ya he's only just started posting clips in the bike park with the big rig. was filming for something. but looked like just jump laps/tricks. i dunno if he's quite done 'DH' in any way.
  • 12
 @lepigpen: Is he done for Hardline I mean.
  • 20
 @lepigpen: The riders were required to do the B-line for part of yesterday, so I’m not sure that saying he “skipped” them is fair
  • 20
 @BagelMan: the joke/irony is that he got hurt on the easy bit and not the harder bit. not that... kade is the type of person to skip 90s.

i'll try to communicate more clearly my attempts at humor in the future.

'kade got injured on the B line, when he's probly one of the worlds best on that particular A line'
  • 30
 steeezz
Below threshold threads are hidden







