Social Round Up: US DH and Enduro Season Opener in Windrock, Tennessee

Mar 15, 2021
by Aidan Oliver  
First win of the year for Charlie Harrison

The USDH series kicked off last weekend, as well as the the Tennessee National Enduro, with some wild racing in Windrock. In the DH Elite Men's racing, Charlie Harrison came out on top and Frida Helena Ronning improved upon her second place in qualifying to take the win in the Women's field. In the enduro, Richie Rude and Kate Lawrence both took convincing elite top spots by winning every stage. Check out a social round up from all the goings on at Windrock.



Luca Shaw
Luca Shaw was a favourite to take the win but a snapped chain caused his bike to lock up in a set of whoops within sight of the finish line.


Frida Helena Rønning
Norwegian ex-pat Frida Helena Rønning took another comfortable win at her local after shoulder surgery in January.



Charlie Harrison
Charlie Harrison took the men's top spot piloting a prototype high idler Trek Session and RockShox Blackbox shock.



Vlad Sherryuble
Pinkbike Academy star Vlad rode to 7th place in finals.



Yeti Cycles Enduro
It was a good day at the office for the Yeti Enduro team with Richie Rude, Warren Kniss and Shawn Neer taking the top 3 spots.



Kate Larence
Kate Lawrence also won all of the day's stages and finished with a gap of over two minutes to second-placed Isabella Naughton.



Windrock
Live event t-shirt printing? Pretty cool.



Aaron Gwin
Not a great day in the office for Aaron Gwin as a small crash took him out of the running.



Neko Mulally
Neko Mulally took 6th place riding the new prototype Intense DH bike.



Christopher Grice
Young gun Christopher Grice won juniors with a time that would have placed him 6th in elite, 4 seconds off the win.



Dakotah Norton
Dakotah Norton took an impressive 2nd place with his new team.



David Lieb
David Lieb front flipping his DH bike in the whip offs.



Chelsea Kimball
Chelsea Kimball took home 'best trick' on the women's side of things.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Social Round Ups Aaron Gwin Charlie Harrison Chelsea Kimball Christopher Grice Dakotah Norton David Lieb Luca Shaw Neko Mulally Richie Rude Vlad Sherryuble


7 Comments

  • 9 0
 Luca's crash was brutal, glad he's okay.
  • 1 0
 It could have been a lot worse. Fortunately he landed on a relatively smooth section on his back. If that was an impact onto his neck he could have been in bad shape. Bummer all around. No one likes to see something like that happen.
  • 8 1
 Jesus what is with the 70's porno stache on Richie
  • 2 0
 Neer's stache is more 70s porno. Richie's is more "redneck frat kid."
  • 3 0
 Hmm...what would be the perfect porn name to go with that stache...?

DICK POUND
  • 1 0
 I was just thinking what is with the one guy ruining the whole 70's porn stash theme of that team... like c'mon guy!
  • 2 0
 gwin is back

Post a Comment



