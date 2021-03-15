Social Round Up: US DH and Enduro Season Opener in Windrock, Tennessee

Luca Shaw

Frida Helena Rønning

Charlie Harrison

Vlad Sherryuble

Yeti Cycles Enduro

Kate Larence

Windrock

Aaron Gwin

Neko Mulally

Christopher Grice

Dakotah Norton

David Lieb

Chelsea Kimball

Luca Shaw was a favourite to take the win but a snapped chain caused his bike to lock up in a set of whoops within sight of the finish line.Norwegian ex-pat Frida Helena Rønning took another comfortable win at her local after shoulder surgery in January.Charlie Harrison took the men's top spot piloting a prototype high idler Trek Session and RockShox Blackbox shock.Pinkbike Academy star Vlad rode to 7th place in finals.It was a good day at the office for the Yeti Enduro team with Richie Rude, Warren Kniss and Shawn Neer taking the top 3 spots.Kate Lawrence also won all of the day's stages and finished with a gap of over two minutes to second-placed Isabella Naughton.Live event t-shirt printing? Pretty cool.Not a great day in the office for Aaron Gwin as a small crash took him out of the running.Neko Mulally took 6th place riding the new prototype Intense DH bike.Young gun Christopher Grice won juniors with a time that would have placed him 6th in elite, 4 seconds off the win.Dakotah Norton took an impressive 2nd place with his new team.David Lieb front flipping his DH bike in the whip offs.Chelsea Kimball took home 'best trick' on the women's side of things.