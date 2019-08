Social Round Up: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019

Qualifying:

Claudio Caluori:

Loic Bruni:

Gabirel Wibmer:

Thomas Estaque:

Course Preview:

Canyon Factory Racing:

Wyn TV:

Kade Edwards:

DH Tech:

Greg Minnaar:

Rachel Atherton:

Dave Trummer:

Marine Cabirou:

The Denim Destroyer:

Bernard Kerr:

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.

The rains came in for elite men's qualifying and resulted in some big names way down the list.The rain came thick and fast.Thunder and lightning rolling in for qualifying.Loic Bruni falling victim to the slick conditions during qualifying.Gabriel Wibmer (relative of YouTube star Fabio Wibmer) taking on junior world cup racing.Thomas Estaque slipping and sliding through qualifying.Course Preview with Red Bull.Canyon Factory Racing back at it again.Track walk action with Wyn Masters. Watch the full video here Kade putting the hammer down before the rains came.Check out the latest DH tech from Val Di Sole here The Black Snake living up to its name.Ever wonder what Rachel Atherton does to distract herself from racing when injured?Dave Trummer backs up his recent results with P3 in timed training.Marine Cabirou sporting her new French sleeve. Could this be the weekend she gets her elusive first World Cup win?Johannes von Klebelsberg aka 'The Denim Destroyer' is on home soil for this World Cup and we can't wait to see what he can do.Bernard Kerr will be on mic duties for Red Bull while out with injury.