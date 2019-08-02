Social Round Up: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019

Aug 2, 2019
by Aidan Oliver  

Remember the first time you heard the name Hugo Frixtalon It was last year here in the mud for qualies. Can he repeat in the rain tomorrow
Social Roundup
World Cup Round #6
Val Di Sole, Italy

August 3-4 2019


The infamous Black Snake of Val Di Sole is back for another year. The Black Snake track has been on the circuit for over a decade and it has maintained a fearsome reputation and produced a number of legendary races in its time. It's a relentless assault, brutally rough, with big holes, rocks, and roots strewn liberally throughout its 2km length. Check out all of the behind the scenes goings-on from social media.




Qualifying:


The rains came in for elite men's qualifying and resulted in some big names way down the list.



The rain came thick and fast.




Claudio Caluori:


Thunder and lightning rolling in for qualifying.




Loic Bruni:


Loic Bruni falling victim to the slick conditions during qualifying.




Gabirel Wibmer:


Gabriel Wibmer (relative of YouTube star Fabio Wibmer) taking on junior world cup racing.




Thomas Estaque:


Thomas Estaque slipping and sliding through qualifying.




Course Preview:


Course Preview with Red Bull.



Canyon Factory Racing:


Canyon Factory Racing back at it again.




Wyn TV:


Track walk action with Wyn Masters. Watch the full video here.




Kade Edwards:


Kade putting the hammer down before the rains came.




DH Tech:


Check out the latest DH tech from Val Di Sole here.




Greg Minnaar:


The Black Snake living up to its name.




Rachel Atherton:


Ever wonder what Rachel Atherton does to distract herself from racing when injured?




Dave Trummer:


Dave Trummer backs up his recent results with P3 in timed training.




Marine Cabirou:


Marine Cabirou sporting her new French sleeve. Could this be the weekend she gets her elusive first World Cup win?




The Denim Destroyer:


Johannes von Klebelsberg aka 'The Denim Destroyer' is on home soil for this World Cup and we can't wait to see what he can do.




Bernard Kerr:


Bernard Kerr will be on mic duties for Red Bull while out with injury.





The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


Regions in Article
Val Di Sole

Posted In:
Racing and Events Social Round Ups Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019 DH Racing World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
68321 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
61094 views
Results: Qualifying - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
59353 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?
50821 views
Bike Check: Caminade’s Titanium ‘Chill Easy’ Trail/Enduro Bike
49013 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
45853 views
Industry Veteran Andrew Bernstein Critically Injured in Boulder Hit and Run - Updated 7/31
40242 views
Results: USA National Championships 2019
38455 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 The big black snake in now wet and slippery!
  • + 1
 Loic's save!! Must've been Quallies?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024200
Mobile Version of Website