Social Round Up: World's First Cashrolls, Drone Close Calls and Front Flip Fails - Audi Nines 2020

Sep 11, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
We're only 3 days into Audi Nines and already we've seen huge air, big tricks and some World firsts. Here's all the best action from social media.

Antoine Bizet's First-Ever Oppo Cash Roll on a DH Bike


Adolf Silva Stomping a Cali Roll (With a Puncture


Brendog's Front Flip Bum Tag


Deigo Caverzasi's Flip Cliffhanger


A Huge Toboggan from Paul Couderc


Don't worry though, his signature Nac is still going strong


Erik Fedko's FPV Drone Close Call


You can see another angle of it here:


Sam Hodgson Makiing Superflips Look Easy


Emil Johansson's Huge Big Bike 720


Barspins, Barpsins and more Barspins from Tomas Lemoine



Posted In:
Videos Social Round Ups Adolf Silva Antoine Bizet Brendan Fairclough Emil Johansson Erik Fedko Audi Nines 2020


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brands in these 40 Pixelated Logos?
60268 views
First Ride: Privateer's New 141 Trail Bike - Across The Pond Beaver
55724 views
First Ride: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - More Travel, More Options
54896 views
Why Do Luxury Brands Keep Producing Crappy Mountain Bikes?
35806 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win an Industry Nine Hydra Mountain Hubset
35386 views
Bike Check: Florian Nicolai's Trek Slash Component by Component
34850 views
Video: Trying to Seat a MTB Tire with an Explosion
34318 views
Five Ten Releases Trailcross XT Flat Pedal Shoes - Across the Pond Beaver
33343 views

2 Comments

  • 4 0
 That manual to bar off the drop from Lemoine is nasty. Huge stoke levels all round.
  • 2 0
 Brendog needs a mullet 24"!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011027
Mobile Version of Website