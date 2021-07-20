Social Round Up: XC Athletes Arrive in Tokyo for the Olympics

Jul 20, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Pauline Ferrand Prevot doing the French proud and into the fourth spot on the podium.


A glimpse at the team kits and custom bikes in the final days before the Tokyo Olympics.


Loana Lecomte
There's no doubt that Loana is the favourite coming into these Games with four World Cup XCO wins to her name this season.


Nino Schurter
Road gaps and skids for the 2016 Olympic champion in his final build up to Tokyo.


Kate Courtney
A brand new Scott Spark in a special Supersonic colorway for Tokyo for Kate Courtney. She'll be competing in a matching teal Scott helmet instead of her usual Red Bull helmet.


Pauline Ferrand Prevot
One last MTB training session at home for Pauline.


Victor Koretzky
A peek at Team France's cycling kit for the Olympic Games.


Jordan Sarrou
Jordan Sarrou is another athlete practicing road gaps ahead of the technical Tokyo course.


Rebecca McConnell
Rebecca McConnell is keeping the rhythm as close to normal as possible to a regular race weekend, minus the not-eating-for-almost-12-hours-on-the-travel-day part.


Laura Stigger
Laura Stigger in her Team Austria colours.


Henrique Avancini
Henrique Avancini skipped the last two World Cups to focus on preparing entirely for Tokyo. We'll see if it paid off in a week's time.


Catharine Pendrel
Catharine Pendrel will be headed to the Games without six month old Dara.


Malene Degn
Malene Degn ready to travel in her Team Denmark apparel.


Eva Lechner
Eva Lechner with Luca Braidot, Nadir Colledani and Gerhard Kerschbaumer in the Italian colours.


Anne Tauber
The Netherlands will be represented by two women (Anne Tauber and Anne Terpstra) and two men (Milan Vader and Mathieu van der Poel).


Anne Terpstra
All orange for Anne Terpstra and her Ghost Lector FS.


Haley Smith
Gold maple leaves for Canada's Haley Smith.


Alan Hatherly
Cannondale teammates Alan Hatherly and Manuel Fumic prepare to represent South Africa and Germany.


Mathias Fluekiger
Mathias Fluekiger has had an excellent season so far with two perfect weekends in a row at round 3 and 4 of the World Cup. Will he be able to fend off Tom Pidcock and Mathieu van der Poel on the mountain bike?


Jolanda Neff
From injury, back to the podium, to injury again. We can't wait to see what one of the toughest competitors in the field brings to Tokyo.


Sina Frei
Sina Frei is ready for take off with the strong Swiss team.


Evie Richards
Evie Richards will be competing on Team GB alongside Tom Pidcock.


Haley Batten
An incredible first half of the season has us wondering what Haley Batten can do in Tokyo.


Christopher Blevins
Representing the USA in the men's race will be Christopher Blevins.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Tokyo Olympics XC Racing


12 Comments

  • 6 0
 It's great to see the MTB athletes representing at the Olympics, it makes on hopeful and happy.
  • 4 2
 I know it means a lot to the athletes, but I really find it hard to put much emphasis on the Olympics anymore. There are so many more worldwide championships that seemingly mean more or at least just as much the Olympics.
  • 2 0
 Many more? Like what?
  • 5 1
 How hard was your emphasis on the Olympics before? Does the IOC know you’re feeling this way? Because the future of the Olympics will likely depend on the things you type online.
  • 1 0
 @xTwoSnakesx: World champs happens yearly, world cups.
  • 2 0
 @Jordansemailaddress: Is the point of the comments section not to express opinions about the article?
  • 1 2
 @PTyliszczak: yes of course. This may not be you, but I just find it funny when people talk down on the Olympics with varying levels of condescending attitudes. They all seem to think they’re the first ones to have the criticisms they do. They’ll come and go, but there will still be the Olympics. It represents a lot more than a world championship. It’s a celebration, not only of the sport, but of the human race. Yes, it usually brings a whole list of negative impacts along with it, and almost every host nation ends up guilty of some atrocity during the games. But, it’s usually just exposing problems that already existed. I haven’t been. I also haven’t been to Crankworks, and while that represents the most amazing and exciting pinnacle of mountain bike competition( the kind I’m interested in), if I had the opportunity to go to either, it would be the Olympics without hesitation.
  • 1 2
 Camera

• Tokyo Acclimatization www.pinkbike.com/photo/20988092
• Loana Lecomte's Bike www.youtube.com/watch?v=XceLJ7aEM3o
• Math Flückiger's Bike thoemus.ch/tvs/ganbaru

more information available only on Pinkbike+
  • 2 0
 Now everyone knows what my IG feed looks like.
  • 1 0
 Lived in Tokyo for 2 years. Good luck with the heat and humidity. It's a pure hell from July to September.
  • 1 0
 Dutch team, minus MVDP.
  • 3 5
 “Roll up, get your COVID here”

Post a Comment



