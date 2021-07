Social Round Up: XC Athletes Arrive in Tokyo for the Olympics

Loana Lecomte

Nino Schurter

Kate Courtney

Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Victor Koretzky

Jordan Sarrou

Rebecca McConnell

Laura Stigger

Henrique Avancini

Catharine Pendrel

Malene Degn

Eva Lechner

Anne Tauber

Anne Terpstra

Haley Smith

Alan Hatherly

Mathias Fluekiger

Jolanda Neff

Sina Frei

Evie Richards

Haley Batten

Christopher Blevins

A glimpse at the team kits and custom bikes in the final days before the Tokyo Olympics.There's no doubt that Loana is the favourite coming into these Games with four World Cup XCO wins to her name this season.Road gaps and skids for the 2016 Olympic champion in his final build up to Tokyo.A brand new Scott Spark in a special Supersonic colorway for Tokyo for Kate Courtney. She'll be competing in a matching teal Scott helmet instead of her usual Red Bull helmet.One last MTB training session at home for Pauline.A peek at Team France's cycling kit for the Olympic Games.Jordan Sarrou is another athlete practicing road gaps ahead of the technical Tokyo course Rebecca McConnell is keeping the rhythm as close to normal as possible to a regular race weekend, minus the not-eating-for-almost-12-hours-on-the-travel-day part.Laura Stigger in her Team Austria colours.Henrique Avancini skipped the last two World Cups to focus on preparing entirely for Tokyo. We'll see if it paid off in a week's time.Catharine Pendrel will be headed to the Games without six month old Dara.Malene Degn ready to travel in her Team Denmark apparel.Eva Lechner with Luca Braidot, Nadir Colledani and Gerhard Kerschbaumer in the Italian colours.The Netherlands will be represented by two women (Anne Tauber and Anne Terpstra) and two men (Milan Vader and Mathieu van der Poel).All orange for Anne Terpstra and her Ghost Lector FS.Gold maple leaves for Canada's Haley Smith.Cannondale teammates Alan Hatherly and Manuel Fumic prepare to represent South Africa and Germany.Mathias Fluekiger has had an excellent season so far with two perfect weekends in a row at round 3 and 4 of the World Cup. Will he be able to fend off Tom Pidcock and Mathieu van der Poel on the mountain bike?From injury, back to the podium, to injury again. We can't wait to see what one of the toughest competitors in the field brings to Tokyo.Sina Frei is ready for take off with the strong Swiss team.Evie Richards will be competing on Team GB alongside Tom Pidcock.An incredible first half of the season has us wondering what Haley Batten can do in Tokyo.Representing the USA in the men's race will be Christopher Blevins.