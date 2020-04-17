Social Roundup: 8 Athletes Show Off Their Secret Quarantine Talents

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
Take number 64, day 699 isolation, Instagram challenge 56328825182974629194728152792815789172. Do a reverse 360 feet on wheel track stand but not really.. 🤔, DM me or send me a smoke signal if you have a better name for this move. Post a video of you doing this and tag 3 friends. @cristiano @leonardodicaprio @beyonce 😂😂 @reece_wallace @remithirion @nicofilippi You are up. Physical distancing Monday business meeting can still be fun !! 🎥 @a.l.steel
Spending too much time in an enclosed space with your loved one(s)? Here is one creative way to throw things at each other in the name of working out... **watch to the end for my fail** 😜❤️ Pro Tip: add colors and shapes to your tennis balls or have your partner shout out which hand you have to catch with to keep your brain working 🤹🏼 #throwdown #quarantinejacked #togetherness #couplestherapy #laughmore
Baking with Ella is back!! This time we have some easy peasy oaty choco chip cookies for Cannondale Cooks👩🏼🍳🍪 Here’s what you’ll need: 200g oats 140g plain flour 175g butter (room temp) 180g caster sugar 100g soft brown sugar 1 egg 200g chocolate chips 1tsp baking powder 1tsp vanilla essence Go on, treat yourself & give it a go😋 #Channel71 #CannondaleCooks
