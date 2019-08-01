Social Roundup: One Last Look - Loosefest XL 2019

Aug 1, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Kaos looking right at home on the big jumps.
Social Roundup
Loosefest XL 2019
Malmedy, Belgium

July 19-21 2019


The official Loosefest XL Highlights just dropped and they’re pure madness. Stop what you’re doing right now and watch them six times in a row. Then check out all the behind the scenes action and the first hits from social media.






Nico Vink:


The man with the vision.




Remy Morton:


Back to redeem himself, and redeem himself he did! 75km/h through this speed trap.




Kade Edwards:


Kade said this is the most fun he's ever had on a bike.




Kaos Seagrave:


A break from your regular World Cup DH programming!




Damon Iwanaga:


No brakes... And tuck!




Adolf Silva:


The consequences of going massive are massive... Get well soon Adolf!




Conor Macfarlane:


Nothing if not exciting.




Szymon Godziek:


Huge jumps have big consequences. Heal up quick Szymon!




Sam Reynolds:


Raw bangers.




Ryan Meunier:


Braaap off!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Social Round Ups Loosefest


