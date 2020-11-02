Social Round Up: Celebrating A Short But Intense Season - Lousa DH World Cup 2020

Matt Walker:

Jamie Edmondson:

Phil Atwill:

Tracey Hannah

Tahnee Seagrave

Loic Bruni

Myriam Nicole

Marine Cabirou

Greg Minnaar

Santa Cruz Syndicate

Nina Hoffman

Wyn Masters

Thibaut Daprela

Dante Silva

Leona Peirrn

Troy Brosnan

Aaron Gwin

Safe to say Matt Walker had quite the season in 2020. Matt started 2019 with his first podium, but injury and crashing didn't see him carry on the season the way he started. That all changed in 2020 with two 3rd places, one 4th and one 2nd. Despite not winning a race, Matt clinched the World Cup overall title.What a ride for privateer Jamie Edmonson, 4th place finish in Lousa and his first podium. Big thanks to the Pinkbike Privateer Ben Cathro for helping Jamie out with pit space. Someone get this boy a contract for 2021.Phil Atwill hasn't stood on a World Cup podium since 2017, but he pulled out all the stops in and looked to be loving the loose track in Lousa. Quite the result for a privateer and the second on the Lousa podium.Tracey Hannah left it all out on the track in her final World Cup race and we'll be missing her gutsy race runs next year.Tahnee finished off the short season with a podium and she'll be looking to get back on that top spot in 2021.They don't call him Super Bruni for nothing... After losing his World Champion stripes and the World Cup overall, it seemed fitting for Bruni walk away with the final World Cup win.Myriam Nicole came close to winning the overall this year but it wasn't to be after a crash in her qualifying run left her unwilling to push the limits in the final race of the year...Marine Cabirou proved she can put down a winning run when it really matters, with a win at the finals in Snowshoe and a win in the final race of the year in Lousa this year. Last year, 200 points didn't get her the win over Tracey Hannah, but this year she had redemption and is your 2020 overall champion.What more is there to say than G.O.A.T.?Not a bad season for the Syndicate, winning three out of four races.Nina Hoffman making that four World Cup wins for the Santa Cruz V10 this year.Nothing quite like DH is right Wyn!A more than impressive season for a first-year Elite...A win for the young American is promising for 2021.The future is bright.Mr. Consistent finished the season with a podium in Lousa and we're not counting him out for many more of them when racing next returns...It was great to see Gwin back on the podium at the first round in Lousa. All eyes on 2021 to see if he can break Minnaar's record.