Social Round Up: Celebrating A Short But Intense Season - Lousa DH World Cup 2020

With the World Cup season finishing with a truly nail-biting doubleheader in Lousa, Portugal we rounded up rider reactions from one of the most unusual seasons yet. Follow @pinkbike on Instagram for more.
Safe to say Matt Walker had quite the season in 2020. Matt started 2019 with his first podium, but injury and crashing didn't see him carry on the season the way he started. That all changed in 2020 with two 3rd places, one 4th and one 2nd. Despite not winning a race, Matt clinched the World Cup overall title.
What a ride for privateer Jamie Edmonson, 4th place finish in Lousa and his first podium. Big thanks to the Pinkbike Privateer Ben Cathro for helping Jamie out with pit space. Someone get this boy a contract for 2021.
Phil Atwill hasn't stood on a World Cup podium since 2017, but he pulled out all the stops in and looked to be loving the loose track in Lousa. Quite the result for a privateer and the second on the Lousa podium.
Marine Cabirou proved she can put down a winning run when it really matters, with a win at the finals in Snowshoe and a win in the final race of the year in Lousa this year. Last year, 200 points didn't get her the win over Tracey Hannah, but this year she had redemption and is your 2020 overall champion.
Thanks for the coverage PB.
