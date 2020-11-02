Social Round Up: Celebrating A Short But Intense Season - Lousa DH World Cup 2020

Nov 2, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  

Victory by a hair s bredth.
Social Roundup
Celebrating A Short But Intense Season
Lousa, Portugal



With the World Cup season finishing with a truly nail-biting doubleheader in Lousa, Portugal we rounded up rider reactions from one of the most unusual seasons yet. Follow @pinkbike on Instagram for more.



Matt Walker:


Safe to say Matt Walker had quite the season in 2020. Matt started 2019 with his first podium, but injury and crashing didn't see him carry on the season the way he started. That all changed in 2020 with two 3rd places, one 4th and one 2nd. Despite not winning a race, Matt clinched the World Cup overall title.



Jamie Edmondson:


What a ride for privateer Jamie Edmonson, 4th place finish in Lousa and his first podium. Big thanks to the Pinkbike Privateer Ben Cathro for helping Jamie out with pit space. Someone get this boy a contract for 2021.



Phil Atwill:


Phil Atwill hasn't stood on a World Cup podium since 2017, but he pulled out all the stops in and looked to be loving the loose track in Lousa. Quite the result for a privateer and the second on the Lousa podium.



Tracey Hannah



Tracey Hannah left it all out on the track in her final World Cup race and we'll be missing her gutsy race runs next year.




Tahnee Seagrave



Tahnee finished off the short season with a podium and she'll be looking to get back on that top spot in 2021.



Loic Bruni



They don't call him Super Bruni for nothing... After losing his World Champion stripes and the World Cup overall, it seemed fitting for Bruni walk away with the final World Cup win.




Myriam Nicole

Myriam Nicole came close to winning the overall this year but it wasn't to be after a crash in her qualifying run left her unwilling to push the limits in the final race of the year...




Marine Cabirou


Marine Cabirou proved she can put down a winning run when it really matters, with a win at the finals in Snowshoe and a win in the final race of the year in Lousa this year. Last year, 200 points didn't get her the win over Tracey Hannah, but this year she had redemption and is your 2020 overall champion.




Greg Minnaar


What more is there to say than G.O.A.T.?





Santa Cruz Syndicate


Not a bad season for the Syndicate, winning three out of four races.



Nina Hoffman


Nina Hoffman making that four World Cup wins for the Santa Cruz V10 this year.




Wyn Masters


Nothing quite like DH is right Wyn!




Thibaut Daprela


A more than impressive season for a first-year Elite...




Dante Silva


A win for the young American is promising for 2021.




Leona Peirrn


The future is bright.




Troy Brosnan



Mr. Consistent finished the season with a podium in Lousa and we're not counting him out for many more of them when racing next returns...




Aaron Gwin


View this post on Instagram

Man, racing can be a tricky thing somedays. Felt I had the speed to win today even with the rain, just didn’t get it done. Lots of mistakes at the top trying to find the traction. Kept charging and think I was maybe pullin back some time till I made the big mistake. Frustrated, disappointed, all those other words. 🤬 Lol Dang. Lot’s of positives to take away from the week, wish we had more races. Gonna feel like a long off-season now but lookin forward to next year. We’ll be ready. 👊🏼 Congrats to all the boys at the front today, that was a heck of a show! Thanks to my team @intensefactoryracing, it’s been an awesome month together and I appreciate the effort big time, you guys were on point always! So happy we got to finally do some racing this year. Thanks everyone for the love, headed home tomorrow, gonna keep workin we got some cool projects and videos coming soon! 🤜🏼🤛🏼 @intensecycles 📷 @nathhughesphoto

A post shared by Aaron Gwin (@aarongwin1) on



It was great to see Gwin back on the podium at the first round in Lousa. All eyes on 2021 to see if he can break Minnaar's record.

 This f*cked up 2020 the article should be Social (distance) round up.


Thanks for the coverage PB.

