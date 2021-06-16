Social Roundup: Whipping Sideways & Then Some - Crankwork Innsbruck 2021

After a long break the first of the Crankworx World Tours is here! First up is the Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by POC with the Kade and Kaos show making a return. Kaos Seagrave took the men's top spot with Robin Goomes taking the women's.
Kade Edwards
Kade Edwards may not have won the Whip Off but he certainly stole the show. Turns out you can go so far sideways it just won't come back.Film Smith Media
Another look + a slow mo tire pop.Kaos Seagrave
It was Kaos Seagrave who took the top spot and was going past 180 all night long.
Another look at Kaos' insane whip.Bernard Kerr
Teamwork makes the dream work. Bernard Kerr and his mechanic Ben Edwards.Allan Cooke
Allan Cooke knows a thing or two about winning a Crankworx whip off and still has some of the biggest most leaned out whips going.Theo Erlangsen
Fresh from Darkfest Theo Erlangsen opts for the crowd pleasers.Peter Kaiser
Style for miles. It's always a pleasure to see the slopestyle crew ride in a whip off. 2nd place for Peter Kaiser.Gemma Corbera
Gemma Corbera looking comfortable on the huge whip off jump.Clemens Kaudela
360 lookback. Doesn't get much cooler.
