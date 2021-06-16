Social Roundup: Whipping Sideways & Then Some - Crankwork Innsbruck 2021

Jun 16, 2021
by Aidan Oliver  
After a long break the first of the Crankworx World Tours is here! First up is the Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by POC with the Kade and Kaos show making a return. Kaos Seagrave took the men's top spot with Robin Goomes taking the women's.




Kade Edwards
Kade Edwards may not have won the Whip Off but he certainly stole the show. Turns out you can go so far sideways it just won't come back.


Film Smith Media
Another look + a slow mo tire pop.



Kaos Seagrave
It was Kaos Seagrave who took the top spot and was going past 180 all night long.


Another look at Kaos' insane whip.



Bernard Kerr
Teamwork makes the dream work. Bernard Kerr and his mechanic Ben Edwards.



Allan Cooke
Allan Cooke knows a thing or two about winning a Crankworx whip off and still has some of the biggest most leaned out whips going.



Theo Erlangsen
Fresh from Darkfest Theo Erlangsen opts for the crowd pleasers.



Peter Kaiser
Style for miles. It's always a pleasure to see the slopestyle crew ride in a whip off. 2nd place for Peter Kaiser.



Gemma Corbera
Gemma Corbera looking comfortable on the huge whip off jump.



Clemens Kaudela
360 lookback. Doesn't get much cooler.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Social Round Ups Bernard Kerr Clemens Kaudela Kade Edwards Kaos Seagrave Peter Kaiser Theo Erlangsen Crankworx Innsbruck 2021 Whipoff


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
134752 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
121438 views
Update: Flo Payet Posts Video of the Moment a Course Pole Struck his Genitals and Took him Out of the Leogang World Cup
89144 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
53146 views
Opinion: The Rules of Mountain Biking
49108 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
48579 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup XC 2021
46155 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Scott Spark RC
42397 views

2 Comments

  • 5 0
 Kaos and Kade are on a whole 'nother level!
  • 1 0
 It’s just getting insane at this point, so cool to see

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009401
Mobile Version of Website