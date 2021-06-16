Social Roundup: Whipping Sideways & Then Some - Crankwork Innsbruck 2021

Kade Edwards

Kade Edwards may not have won the Whip Off but he certainly stole the show. Turns out you can go so far sideways it just won't come back.Another look + a slow mo tire pop.It was Kaos Seagrave who took the top spot and was going past 180 all night long.Another look at Kaos' insane whip.Teamwork makes the dream work. Bernard Kerr and his mechanic Ben Edwards.Allan Cooke knows a thing or two about winning a Crankworx whip off and still has some of the biggest most leaned out whips going.Fresh from Darkfest Theo Erlangsen opts for the crowd pleasers.Style for miles. It's always a pleasure to see the slopestyle crew ride in a whip off. 2nd place for Peter Kaiser.Gemma Corbera looking comfortable on the huge whip off jump.360 lookback. Doesn't get much cooler.