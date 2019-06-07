RACING

Social Roundup - Leogang World Cup DH 2019

Jun 7, 2019
by Aidan Oliver  

Kye A hern has found his stride in the Junior Men s rank these past two weeks. Taking back to back wins in both Fort William and Leogang he leaves Austria in the coveted leaders jersey.
World Cup Round #3
Leogang, Austria

June 8-9 2019


The World Cup circuit is back already for the third round in Leogang, Austria. Leogang has been a controversial venue but has provided some dramatic moments such as Gwin's chainless run and winning margins of less than a tenth of a second. Check out all the behind the scenes goings on from social media.




Pivot Family Track Walk:





Jackson Goldstone:



Bailey Goldstone:


Bailey Goldstone, sister of Jackson Goldstone, is competing in her first World Cup this weekend. One to watch!




Hugo Frixtalon and Tomas Estaque:


Hugo Frixtalon and Tomas Estaque cruising the Leogang Bike Park




Greg Minnaar Feeling Speedy:





Wyn TV:


Track walk action with Wyn Masters. Watch the full video here.




Kaos Seagrave:


Custom lid for Kaos Seagrave.




DH Tech:


Check out the latest DH tech from Leogang here.




Intense Factory Racing:


Intense Factory Racing checking out the Leogang track.




Tahnee Seagrave Injury:


Tahnee Seagrave has confirmed she's having surgery on her injured shoulder and will be missing this round. Full story here.




Troy Brosnan:


Custom rubber details for the current World number 1




Tom Lloyd:


Atherton Bikes team ready to rock.




Jordi Simó:


Leogang looking as dramatic as ever.




Veronika Widmann:


Veronika Widmann rocking a number 6 plate after a good weekend at Fort William.




Vali Hoell:


Vali also has a new custom lid with plenty of details under the Red Bull quadrants.





The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


