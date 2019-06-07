Social Roundup - Leogang World Cup DH 2019

The World Cup circuit is back already for the third round in Leogang, Austria. Leogang has been a controversial venue but has provided some dramatic moments such as Gwin's chainless run and winning margins of less than a tenth of a second. Check out all the behind the scenes goings on from social media.
Pivot Family Track Walk:
Jackson Goldstone: Bailey Goldstone:
Bailey Goldstone, sister of Jackson Goldstone, is competing in her first World Cup this weekend. One to watch!
Hugo Frixtalon and Tomas Estaque:
Hugo Frixtalon and Tomas Estaque cruising the Leogang Bike Park
Greg Minnaar Feeling Speedy:
Wyn TV:
Track walk action with Wyn Masters. Watch the full video here
.
Kaos Seagrave:
Custom lid for Kaos Seagrave.
DH Tech:
Check out the latest DH tech from Leogang here
.
Intense Factory Racing:
Intense Factory Racing checking out the Leogang track.
Tahnee Seagrave Injury:
Tahnee Seagrave has confirmed she's having surgery on her injured shoulder and will be missing this round. Full story here
.
Troy Brosnan:
Custom rubber details for the current World number 1
Tom Lloyd:
Atherton Bikes team ready to rock.
Jordi Simó:
Leogang looking as dramatic as ever.
Veronika Widmann:
Veronika Widmann rocking a number 6 plate after a good weekend at Fort William.
Vali Hoell:
Vali also has a new custom lid with plenty of details under the Red Bull quadrants.
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.
MENTIONS: @trek
/ @SramMedia
5 Comments
Post a Comment