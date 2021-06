Social Roundup: EWS Val di Fassa 2021

Ed Masters

Back from injury, Ed is looking pinned on a new very orange bike ...Isabeau Courdurier wasn't sure if she was going to line up to start the first round after the passing of her father last month but she took the top spot.Andréane Lanthier Nadeau in front of that classic Dolomites backdrop.Martin Maes missed the first round of the EWS to be there for the birth of his daughter.Ella Connoly and her new Cannondale Jekyll. Connolly finished 8th in the first round and will be looking for more at the second round in Val di Fassa.New bike and new team for Charles Murray.Jamie Edmondson is a true jack of all trades hopping from his first World Cup with the new RockShox Trek team to the U21 win in EWS.After a very impressive start to his Enduro career last year, Jack Moir narrowly missed out on the win at round one. He'll be hungry for redemption in round two.Our man on the ground Dan Wolfe has been catching all of the trackside carnage. Check out our Instagram stories for a behind the scenes look at today's practice.Jono Jones racing his first EWS this week.Ridgeline POV from Estelle Charles.As ever, Richie Rude is the one to beat in Val di Fassa after taking the win in the first of two rounds here.Wyn Masters ready for a week of mouth breathing on board his yet to be released GT bike.Practice with Rae Morrison.Young gun Antoine Vidal is one to watch this week.Wheelie Queen Martha Gill.Cécile Ravanel may be retired but is still looking fast as ****.