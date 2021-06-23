Social Roundup: EWS Val di Fassa 2021

We're back Enduro-ing! For some riders, this off season has been a long one and it's been over a year since they last raced. The 2021 EWS season starts off with a bang with a doubleheader in Val di Fassa, Italy. The classic Dolomites back drop is the same, but there are some new stages in the mix with plenty of tech and Euro turns. Take a look at all the action we've seen across social media as we head into the second round at the same venue this weekend.
Ed Masters
Back from injury, Ed is looking pinned on a new very orange bike
...Isabeau Courdurier
Isabeau Courdurier wasn't sure if she was going to line up to start the first round after the passing of her father last month but she took the top spot.ALN
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau in front of that classic Dolomites backdrop.Martin Maes
Martin Maes missed the first round of the EWS to be there for the birth of his daughter.Ella Conolly
Ella Connoly and her new Cannondale Jekyll. Connolly finished 8th in the first round and will be looking for more at the second round in Val di Fassa.Murray Charles
New bike and new team for Charles Murray.Jamie Edmondson
Jamie Edmondson is a true jack of all trades hopping from his first World Cup with the new RockShox Trek team to the U21 win in EWS.Jack Moir
After a very impressive start to his Enduro career last year, Jack Moir narrowly missed out on the win at round one. He'll be hungry for redemption in round two.Dan Wolfe
Our man on the ground Dan Wolfe has been catching all of the trackside carnage. Check out our Instagram stories for a behind the scenes look at today's practice.Jono Jones
Jono Jones racing his first EWS this week.Estelle Charles
Ridgeline POV from Estelle Charles.Richie Rude
As ever, Richie Rude is the one to beat in Val di Fassa after taking the win in the first of two rounds here.Wyn Masters
Wyn Masters ready for a week of mouth breathing on board his yet to be released GT bike.Rae Morrison
Practice with Rae Morrison.Antoine Vidal
Young gun Antoine Vidal is one to watch this week.Martha Gill
Wheelie Queen Martha Gill.Cécile Ravanel
Cécile Ravanel may be retired but is still looking fast as ****.
