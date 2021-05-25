Social Roundup: First Hits at Formation

May 25, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Photo by Paris Gore Red Bull


There's a mix of returning and new crew of riders taking part in women's freeride mountain biking progression session Red Bull Formation this year in Virgin, Utah. From what you'll see below, a ton of progress is being made and these women are sending it in the desert!

Veronique Sandler was unable to make the trip due to travel restrictions, which means that first alternate Camila Nogueira will be one of the eight athletes competing.




Competitors

Jess Blewitt



Casey Brown



Samantha Soriano



Vaea Verbeeck



Vinny Armstrong



Chelsea Kimball



Hannah Bergemann



Vero Sandler



Camila Nogueira



Crew

Georgia Astle



Katie Holden



Robin Goomes



Harriet Burbidge-Smith



Renata Wiese




Thumbnail: Paris Gore / Red Bull

10 Comments

  • 7 0
 All talented athletes, each killing it with their own respective styles. No model/influencer athletes here. Good to see the sport finally moving in a direction where talent and dedication beats out looking pretty and getting the most likes on the gram.
  • 6 0
 So rad.
  • 3 0
 Soooo stoked for this!
  • 2 0
 100% badassery. So stoked to see this!!
  • 1 0
 Someone has to do it or somebody else will:

Is this part of the Felt Series like?
  • 2 0
 Vinny's whips are something else.
  • 2 0
 lessss goooooo SS
  • 1 0
 Excited for this. They're all killing it.
  • 1 0
 goddam
  • 2 4
 I've never Seen a Girl whip Big as vinnysarmstrong

