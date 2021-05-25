Social Roundup: First Hits at Formation

Competitors

Jess Blewitt

Casey Brown

Samantha Soriano

Vaea Verbeeck

Vinny Armstrong

Chelsea Kimball

Hannah Bergemann

Vero Sandler

Camila Nogueira

Crew

Georgia Astle

Katie Holden

Robin Goomes

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Renata Wiese

There's a mix of returning and new crew of riders taking part in women's freeride mountain biking progression session Red Bull Formation this year in Virgin, Utah. From what you'll see below, a ton of progress is being made and these women are sending it in the desert!Veronique Sandler was unable to make the trip due to travel restrictions, which means that first alternate Camila Nogueira will be one of the eight athletes competing.