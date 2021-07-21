Social Round Up: First Hits at Red Bull Hardline

Kaos Seagrave

A look at what's happening at Red Bull Hardline after the first practice day is done.Kaos Seagrave never fails to bring the endless style.Joe Smith took third here in 2019 despite a rear puncture. What can he do this year?Adam Brayton overcooking the style. We hope he's feeling all right after that one!A finish jump train.Tommy G follows Vinny T off one of the many massive Hardline features.A big first hit with Theo Erlangsen.Conditions look much looser than last time.Big senders with Gaetan Vige.Lewis Buchanan is on anMore road gapping with Thibaut Laly.Charlie Hatton has been sending to the clouds.Laurie Greenland with the throwback clip.Bernard Kerr looks to be having a great time so far.Matteo Iniguez cruising in slo-mo.A quick tour with Johannes Fischbach.Harry Molloy is as ready as can be.Jono Jones pushing past fear.And for good measure, a glimpse of Jono's last trip to Hardline.Elliot Heap getting the tow in.