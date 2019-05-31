RACING

Social Roundup: Fort William DH World Cup 2019

May 31, 2019
by Aidan Oliver  

Finn Iles looked deadly fast on track today as confirmed by 6th fastest TT.
Social Roundup
World Cup Round #2
Fort William, Scotland

June 1-2 2019


The World Cup circuit makes its annual pilgrimage to Fort William, Scotland for the second round of 2019. With a short break since Maribor, riders have been testing bikes and getting ready for the brutal 2.8km track. Check out all the goings on from social media.



Wyn Masters bringing #wheeliewednesday on the road:





Charlie Harrison:


Fresh paint job for the Trek team rider.




Marine Cabirou:


A new tartan helmet for Marine Cabirou.




Angel Suarez:


Despite breaking his collarbone at the first round, Angel Suarez is in Fort William testing out his shoulder.




Specialized Gravity:


Finn Iles and Loic Bruni have been riding at Fort William for the past week testing out a full 29er set up.



Tahnee Seagrave


Tahnee Seagrave and her fancy new whip...




Amaury Pierron:


Fort William is where Amaury Pierron won his first World Cup and where his breakout season started.




Greg Minnaar:


Safe to say Greg Minnaar has a good track record at Fort William, he will be looking to shake off his poor start to the season.





New lid for Brook Macdonald:





Richie Rude:


Richie Rude's throwback to racing DH at Fort William back in the day.




Fresh Fox Kit:


Tahnee and Kaos Seagrave rocking fresh zebra-striped Fox kit for Fort William.




Ohlins:


Fresh Ohlins forks in the Specialized pits.



Dean Lucas:


The weather was typically Scottish for a wet track walk.




Aaron Gwin:


Gwin is still on the hunt for his stolen bike but was able to build up a Large M29 for race day.






The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


