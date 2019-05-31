Social Roundup: Fort William DH World Cup 2019

The World Cup circuit makes its annual pilgrimage to Fort William, Scotland for the second round of 2019. With a short break since Maribor, riders have been testing bikes and getting ready for the brutal 2.8km track. Check out all the goings on from social media.
Wyn Masters bringing #wheeliewednesday on the road:
Charlie Harrison:
Fresh paint job for the Trek team rider.
Marine Cabirou:
A new tartan helmet for Marine Cabirou.
Angel Suarez:
Despite breaking his collarbone at the first round, Angel Suarez is in Fort William testing out his shoulder.
Specialized Gravity:
Finn Iles and Loic Bruni have been riding at Fort William for the past week testing out a full 29er set up.
Tahnee Seagrave
Tahnee Seagrave and her fancy new whip...
Amaury Pierron:
Fort William is where Amaury Pierron won his first World Cup and where his breakout season started.
Greg Minnaar:
Safe to say Greg Minnaar has a good track record at Fort William, he will be looking to shake off his poor start to the season.
New lid for Brook Macdonald:
Richie Rude:
Richie Rude's throwback to racing DH at Fort William back in the day.
Fresh Fox Kit:
Tahnee and Kaos Seagrave rocking fresh zebra-striped Fox kit for Fort William.
Ohlins:
Fresh Ohlins forks in the Specialized pits.
Dean Lucas:
The weather was typically Scottish for a wet track walk.
Aaron Gwin:
Gwin is still on the hunt for his stolen bike but was able to build up a Large M29 for race day.
