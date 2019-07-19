Social Roundup: Insane First Hits - Loosefest XL 2019

Loosefest is back and bigger than ever, some would even consider it XL. Part of the Fest Series, the XL event is the chance for mountain biking's top freeriders to push their limits on some of the world's biggest jumps. Set in the rolling hills of Malmedy, Belgium the course has been revamped and newly redesigned. Check out all the behind the scenes action and the first hits from social media.
Course Preview:
Check out the course walk with Nico Vink, Sam Reynolds and Clemens Kaudela
Remy Morton:
Remy Morton is part of the crew who help create the masterpiece jumps at Loosefest. After a huge crash at Loosefest in 2017, Remy broke his next and was in a coma for a month. To see him back at Loosefest creating these jumps and then sending the first hits is amazing.
Andreu Lacondeguy:
Lacondeguy was very stoked on this one
Kade Edwards: Kaos Seagrave:
It's not just freeriders at Loosefest! Kade Edwards and Kaos Seagrave are here for the World Cup squad bringing their unique style.
Damon Iwanaga:
Damon Iwanaga has been off the bike for a month but it is already sending the big line. Unfortunately, his week was cut short after suffering a broken collarbone on the final hip.
Adolf Silva:
Adolf Silva is a rider who always goes full send and is amazing to watch at any Fest event. Unfortunately, Silva had a nasty crash and has broken his femur in 3 places. We wish him a speedy recovery.
Andreu Lacondeguy:
Andreu Lacondeguy's custom 26 Inch YT Tues for Loosefest XL
Conor Macfarlane:
POV from Conor Macfarlane. Conor arrived a bit later than other riders but was the first to flip some of the jumps.
Szymon Godziek:
Szymon Godziek cruising through the huge jumps. Unfortunately, Szymon took slam last night and suffered a shoulder injury.
Ike Klaassen:
Ike Klaassen is just 15 and sending these Loosefest jumps...
Sam Reynolds:
Selfie views with Sam Reynolds
Kaos Seagrave:
Kaos Seagrave POV
Clemens Kaudela:
Clemens Kaudela sending
