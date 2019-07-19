Social Roundup: Insane First Hits - Loosefest XL 2019

Course Preview:

Remy Morton:

Andreu Lacondeguy:

Kade Edwards:

Kaos Seagrave:

Damon Iwanaga:

Adolf Silva:

Conor Macfarlane:

Szymon Godziek:

Ike Klaassen:

Sam Reynolds:

Clemens Kaudela:

Check out the course walk with Nico Vink, Sam Reynolds and Clemens KaudelaRemy Morton is part of the crew who help create the masterpiece jumps at Loosefest. After a huge crash at Loosefest in 2017, Remy broke his next and was in a coma for a month. To see him back at Loosefest creating these jumps and then sending the first hits is amazing.Lacondeguy was very stoked on this oneIt's not just freeriders at Loosefest! Kade Edwards and Kaos Seagrave are here for the World Cup squad bringing their unique style.Damon Iwanaga has been off the bike for a month but it is already sending the big line. Unfortunately, his week was cut short after suffering a broken collarbone on the final hip.Adolf Silva is a rider who always goes full send and is amazing to watch at any Fest event. Unfortunately, Silva had a nasty crash and has broken his femur in 3 places. We wish him a speedy recovery.Andreu Lacondeguy's custom 26 Inch YT Tues for Loosefest XLPOV from Conor Macfarlane. Conor arrived a bit later than other riders but was the first to flip some of the jumps.Szymon Godziek cruising through the huge jumps. Unfortunately, Szymon took slam last night and suffered a shoulder injury.Ike Klaassen is just 15 and sending these Loosefest jumps...Selfie views with Sam ReynoldsKaos Seagrave POVClemens Kaudela sending