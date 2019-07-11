Social Roundup - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

More back-to-back racing as the World Cup circuit heads to Les Gets, France. While Crankworx has been coming to Les Gets for three years now, the last time the World Cup rolled into town was way back in 2004 for Champs. With the French on fire this year and the race going down on Bastille Day, our bet is on a home win for a French rider. Check out all the behind the scenes goings on from social media.
Mega Booter:
There's a mega-booter at the bottom of the Les Gets World Cup and some riders have been sending it to the moon. Who remembers James Stewart and the Daytona SX wall-jump to flat
?
Sam Blenkinsop
Bruce Klein
Adam Brayton
Rachel Atherton:
Rachel Atherton will be missing the Les Gets World Cup after suffering from a ruptured Achilles Tendon
Bernard Kerr:
Bernard Kerr has been out pioneering some gaps in the Morzine Bike Park, just down the road from Les Gets.
Brendan Fairclough:
Brendan Fairclough also got in on the bike park hucks
Kade Edwards:
A shiny new bike and plenty of pits antics
Troy Brosnan:
Is this season is turning into France vs the World?
Antoine Pierron:
Antoine Pierron showing what happens when you apply too much scrub
Billy Meaclem:
Billy Meaclem is taking a break from crankworx events to get back between the tape
Tracey Hannah:
Track walk with Tracey Hannah and the Polygon UR crew
Brook Macdonald:
Brook Macdonald testing some new tech...
Santa Cruz Syndicate:
Some personalized hydration for the Syndicate team.
Kaos Seagrave:
Never a dull moment in the World Cup pits
Mick Hannah:
Mick Hannah on board with the French diet.
Tahnee Seagrave:
Seagrave not quite ready for her comeback.
Remi Gauvin:
Enduro star Remi Gauvin will be making a return to DH racing this weekend.
Dakotah Norton:
Dakotah Norton riding some of the local trails.
