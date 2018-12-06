Social Roundup: Lorraine Truong's Flip, Troy Brosnan's Close Call, & More

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">

BACKFLIP 🤩🤩 🔄🔄🔄🔄🔄🔄 So happy it happened!! I didn’t think I could do it, as my brain really doesn’t like to move that way 🙈 I knew I couldn’t try many times... so landing it on my wheels the second time was amazing and made me so happy. 😁 Just had to do it one more time to confirm then 🤪. Thankfully my brain agrees with front rotations... So my billion attempts to land a front flip went ok. Still need a bit more rotation.. but it felt gooooooood 😍 - Only future knows if I’ll ever be able to try it on the hard. I don’t really want to risk another TBI 🙈 - Thanks to all my fiends for coming... and pushing me up the start!! 😬💚💚 @bikeverbier @maxschumann_ @inesthoma @francoismtb39 @jeromeclementz @mel_leve And a big up to @skillspark_official for the amazing welcome 🤩 - #mybrainmyrules #flyingagain #backflip #frontflip #WCMX @loveyourbrain @foxracingswitzerland @julbo_eyewear