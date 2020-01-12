Social Roundup: Pro MTBers Athletes Keeping it Interesting in the Gym

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">

SO HAPPY w/ my shoulder mobility and strength at this point! 🙃 This particular exercice (unweighted) was so difficult a couple of months ago after having ripped my AC joint & requiring surgery, but I now see no difference what so ever from right to left! I rarely have pain in my right shoulder, and sleep on that side with no issues. The only time I notice it is after a crash or the day after a big day on the bike. It just needs a little more love than the other. 🥰 Stoked to go in to my training season feeling healthy!!! Thought I’d share this exercise for you to try at home if you have bad shoulders... unweighted at first! There is no magic in magic... it’s all in the details!!! ✨ (ps. Video is sped up 😂 take your time!)