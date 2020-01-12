Social Roundup: Pro MTBers Athletes Keeping it Interesting in the Gym

Jan 12, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Danny Macaskill's 'Gymnasium' video had us thinking about gym workouts and beating boredom this winter. Danny's insane trials moves aren't a possibility for most of us, so we've rounded up some other professional mountain bikers' social posts for more inspiration on how to keep it interesting in the gym this winter. Adapt it for your own use, or just watch for pure entertainment.



Sam Hill



Tahnee Seagrave

View this post on Instagram

SO HAPPY w/ my shoulder mobility and strength at this point! 🙃 This particular exercice (unweighted) was so difficult a couple of months ago after having ripped my AC joint & requiring surgery, but I now see no difference what so ever from right to left! I rarely have pain in my right shoulder, and sleep on that side with no issues. The only time I notice it is after a crash or the day after a big day on the bike. It just needs a little more love than the other. 🥰 Stoked to go in to my training season feeling healthy!!! Thought I’d share this exercise for you to try at home if you have bad shoulders... unweighted at first! There is no magic in magic... it’s all in the details!!! ✨ (ps. Video is sped up 😂 take your time!)

A post shared by Tahnée Seagrave (@tahneeseagrave) on



Kate Courtney



Nino Schurter



Cecile Ravanel



Noga Korem



Richie Rude + PerformX Training Crew



Rachel Atherton



Payson McElveen
View this post on Instagram

I’m in Los Angeles for a pre @epicisrael training camp. With many stories of how brutal the Mediterranean heat can be at this one, I wanted to get some time in a similar climate. That, and truth is the strength and fitness across the board almost always needs a little shoring this time of year. It often comes as a surprise to many, but one of the hardest parts of a packed race season is maintaining fitness. The more events you have, the more you have to rest in to and out of race weekends. I’ll be the first to admit that my gym work has been a bit lacking lately. Luckily I have @redbull High Performance here to work on that. This is a fun one that I used to be better at, but was even able to see some progress today. Looking forward to spending more time in this amazing facility next week, between 5-6 hour rides 🥴.

A post shared by Payson McElveen (@paysonmcelveen) on



Martha Gill


Jill Kintner also has a great compilation of training videos in her Instagram Stories.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Cecile Ravanel Jill Kintner Kate Courtney Martha Gill Nino Schurter Noga Korem Payson Mcelveen Rachel Atherton Sam Hill Tahnee Seagrave Health and Fitness


16 Comments

  • 7 0
 I may be ignorant but I really don't know what the frick is happening in most of these videos.
  • 1 1
 Mobility, stability and control exercises.
  • 1 7
flag Matt76 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @yavor: If pro mountain bikers need serious training in those area then that is a worry.
  • 5 3
 Sam: Having fun with his wife on the gym. I envy him. fun
Tahnee: rather classic and excellent exercise for strenghtening amd mobilizing shoulder and thoracic spine area. 100% legit, 100% painful
Cecile: mix of classic and some new age acrobatics. Highly possibly bored of rehab grind. Keeps motivation flowing
Noga: keeps it fun and meaningful while making arm pump a non issue.
Richie: uhm everything
Rachel: effective way of conditioning oblique core muscles and deep stabilizing muscles for rehab/ training before hitting the weights
Kate: excellent plyometric exercise for development of speed/power, effective alternative to box jumps. Then that table makes the most tattoed crossfitters with weirdest hair style go WTF, just WTF.
Nino: acrobatics, bloody cool. But defo not the base of his training, seems he enjoys it a lot, why not, they are humans no machines.
Payson: Like Rach but more focus on conditioning stabilizing core muscles than balance
Martha: ouch... always fun to hit PRs on box jumps but those soft things are more dangerous than hard ones... spotters always be behind stuff you put on top of each other. Anyhoo, The most classic and legit plyometric exercise for explosive power.
  • 2 0
 @Matt76: Or maybe it's a precondition for being that good? All the talent in the world gets you nowhere if you do not put in the work. Well maybe it gets you to some bar where you, in your forties can brag about how you could beat those WC riders in your teens without the part why you did not get there.
  • 2 0
 @Matt76: are you serious?! Its those things they do that enable them to train as hard as they do. You try their training load and intensity without focusing on stability and the smaller muscles etc. You'll be popcorn mate!
  • 2 1
 Kate’s drill for stairs is absolutely brilliant, excellent and efficient alternative to Box jumps. The other video on the other hand made it to most prominent gym fails channels...
  • 2 0
 If you haven't seen it, you may find the last half hour of Joe Rogan Experience #790 with Steve Maxwell interesting. Steve says that NFL players' sport is too risky as it is, and trainers are starting to steer clear of exercises that carry risk like deadlifts and cleans - spraining a finger on a player worth $20 million a year is not an option (e.g. Martha's box jump could have turned out nasty - we know we roll the dice when we fall).
  • 4 0
 Nino Schurter is insane...
  • 2 0
 I don't think many people can appreciate how fricken hard that is. I used to use a VewDo board with a centre rail/roller with a notch and that was hard enough.
  • 2 2
 Why would pro athletes in hard training for the season be shoving a can of that crap down there throats ????
  • 1 0
 Money. I was once given a promotional can at an event. Yuck. I feel sorry for the grass I tipped it on.
  • 1 1
 I like the Wynn Masters training regime. Just wheelie everywhere. #wheelywednesday
  • 1 0
 Classic Martha lol
  • 1 1
 They were cheering for her by chanting: Hernia! Hernia! Hernia!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



