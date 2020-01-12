Social Roundup: Pro MTBers Athletes Keeping it Interesting in the Gym

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
SO HAPPY w/ my shoulder mobility and strength at this point! 🙃 This particular exercice (unweighted) was so difficult a couple of months ago after having ripped my AC joint & requiring surgery, but I now see no difference what so ever from right to left! I rarely have pain in my right shoulder, and sleep on that side with no issues. The only time I notice it is after a crash or the day after a big day on the bike. It just needs a little more love than the other. 🥰 Stoked to go in to my training season feeling healthy!!! Thought I’d share this exercise for you to try at home if you have bad shoulders... unweighted at first! There is no magic in magic... it’s all in the details!!! ✨ (ps. Video is sped up 😂 take your time!)
Level U P 🎉 Finally got these 2 x 4 stair jumps. Only took two years.... time to try for 5? 🐸 Love having small challenges to keep me pushing in the gym. What random process goals are you working towards? #babyhops #nextlevel #progressnotperfection #keepitfun
Little gym warm up balance session 🏄🏻♂️. What fun exercise do you have to wake up your muscles? #balanceisthekey #funisfast . . #noshortcuts #oneobsession #scottsram #sram #rockshox #cornercard #velopa #luganoregion #maxxistires #odlo #beatyesterday // crazy 🎶 @srfvirus
When it's 33° & 70% humidity, It's time to be creative 💃 in training for 8th round of the @world_enduro in #zermatt Summer style 😋 because #funisseriousbusiness #workhardplayhard #propilot @praepsports @dyn_physio_sport #rockclimbing #slackline #praep #srslyfun #training #sport #upwego #israelisummer #summertime #israel
Weirdly thruout this rehab it’s my foot that is giving me the most pain! . I Damaged a lot of the foot in the snapping of my Achilles’ tendon & also fractured the tibia, so getting the foot strong, activated & aware of itself is a big goal, the calf muscle is slowly growing each day, & progress felt every week 🙌🙌🙌 . I love this exercise even when not injured so try it out & up the weight 🤘
I’m in Los Angeles for a pre @epicisrael training camp. With many stories of how brutal the Mediterranean heat can be at this one, I wanted to get some time in a similar climate. That, and truth is the strength and fitness across the board almost always needs a little shoring this time of year. It often comes as a surprise to many, but one of the hardest parts of a packed race season is maintaining fitness. The more events you have, the more you have to rest in to and out of race weekends. I’ll be the first to admit that my gym work has been a bit lacking lately. Luckily I have @redbull High Performance here to work on that. This is a fun one that I used to be better at, but was even able to see some progress today. Looking forward to spending more time in this amazing facility next week, between 5-6 hour rides 🥴.
#newyearnewme So yeah 2020 trainings been going well I’ve hit the gym a few times already and it turns out I can bounce off the floor pretty well too. 😳 Big shout out to @chloetaylor_84 and @Ella_conolly for doing a top job of doing not much. 🤦🏻♀️😂 #bounce #fail #gymfail #boxjumpfail #jerryoftheday
16 Comments
Tahnee: rather classic and excellent exercise for strenghtening amd mobilizing shoulder and thoracic spine area. 100% legit, 100% painful
Cecile: mix of classic and some new age acrobatics. Highly possibly bored of rehab grind. Keeps motivation flowing
Noga: keeps it fun and meaningful while making arm pump a non issue.
Richie: uhm everything
Rachel: effective way of conditioning oblique core muscles and deep stabilizing muscles for rehab/ training before hitting the weights
Kate: excellent plyometric exercise for development of speed/power, effective alternative to box jumps. Then that table makes the most tattoed crossfitters with weirdest hair style go WTF, just WTF.
Nino: acrobatics, bloody cool. But defo not the base of his training, seems he enjoys it a lot, why not, they are humans no machines.
Payson: Like Rach but more focus on conditioning stabilizing core muscles than balance
Martha: ouch... always fun to hit PRs on box jumps but those soft things are more dangerous than hard ones... spotters always be behind stuff you put on top of each other. Anyhoo, The most classic and legit plyometric exercise for explosive power.
