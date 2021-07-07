Social Roundup: Ready to Rip at EWS La Thuile 2021

The shakedown and practice days are in the books at EWS La Thuile 2021, and riders have now ridden essentially everything they'll race this week. It's onward to Race #1, then they'll have a rest day before practicing a different version of one of the stages, racing it as a prologue to the weekend race, and then putting themselves through another long, brutal day of racing on steep, high alpine tracks. Here's what they have to say.Ed Masters
Ed Masters enjoying the shakedown day.Isabeau Courdurier
Courdurier enjoying practice and will be hungry for another win after the weather upset for race 2 in Val di Fassa.Noga Korem
Crash cam with Noga Korem fresh from the Les Gets World Cup.Ella Conolly
Ella Conolly found some time between races for some laps at the legendary Pila bike park.Jack Moir
The silver surfer himself. This is only Jack Moir's second EWS season and he is leading the series after two races.Richie Rude
The long, rough, and steep tracks of La Thuile will undoubtedly suit Richie Rude.Harriet Harden
There are quite a few riders fresh from racing DH in Les Gets last week, but Harriet Harden was the only one racing XC. After a 6th place finish in Les Gets and her first EWS podium in Val di Fassa, confidence will be at an all-time high.Charlie Murray
After a stoppie challenge pit crash, Charlie Murray won't be racing this weekend but is still finding time to run to the top of the stages.Jamie Edmondson
Straight from Les Gets, into the war zone of La Thuile. Jamie Edmonson doing it all.GT Factory Racing
After the birth of his first child, Martin Maes is back racing the EWS. Never count this man out.William Scheele
The La Thuile stages are a unique kind of rough.Joe Nation
Intermittent thunderstorms forecast for this weekend in La Thuile...Iago Garay
Iago bringing style to the EWS circuit.Lachlan Blaire
Primo dirt.Rae Morrison
Practice with Rae Morrison and Leonie Picton showing the variety here in La Thuile. From alpine meadows to steep woods.Kelan Grant
Things get steep in the Italian valleys.Katy Winton
A good start to Katy Winton's 2021 season on her new team.Andreane Lanthier Naudeau
ALN is redy to charge.
