Social Roundup: First Hits at Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 11, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
Check out some of the behind-the-scenes goings-on from the first few days of Red Bull Rampage 2023.




















13 Comments
  • 24 0
 Brendog got robbed
  • 10 0
 For Faircloughs sake, really wishing this was the first year building on the venue. I feel like his run could really hold it's own if everyone was starting from fresh.
  • 8 0
 BRENDOG! his talent is insane and cool crew they got there, enjoying his vlog with olly and deeks
  • 8 0
 Yes Brendog!
  • 7 0
 Brendog's G-out into the take-off is heinous
  • 2 0
 Any updates on Gee?
  • 1 6
flag Flaminturkey (27 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Whiz
  • 1 0
 brendog podium this year oi oiiiiiiiii
  • 1 0
 brendog is a madman
  • 1 0
 Anybody know how far the gap is takeoff to landing? How do you judge the speed for that?! Back tire was a 1ft from the edge. Figured you'd try to go long on the first try.
  • 1 0
 @Struggleteam: I'm pretty sure they've said it's about 60ft somewhere?
  • 1 0
 @slimboyjim: Yeah Tippies coverage had it. 60' for sure.
  • 1 0
 LETS GO!!!!





