Social Roundup - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

Jul 4, 2019
by Aidan Oliver  

Brook Macdonald slaping berms with authority en route to 4th in qualifying just one spot behind his teammate Laurie Greenland.
World Cup Round #4
Vallnord, Andorra

July 5-6 2019


The World Cup circuit is back for the fourth round in Vallnord, Andorra. This is the seventh visit to Vallnord and the track still remains a formidable test with a flat out bike park section up top that pulls hard right into relentless steeps for the final 90 seconds. Check out all the behind the scenes goings on from social media.




Bernard Kerr:


Bernard Kerr is the first to tick off this massive huck.




Specialized Gravity:


Training clips from Specialized Gravity team



Greg Minnaar:


A modified rear end for Greg Minnaar's bike to tackle the steeps of Vallnord




Loic Bruni and Finn Iles:




Finn Iles and Loic Bruni have new paint jobs for the Vallnord World Cup




Vali Holl:


Vali Holl is back racing after her shoulder injury




Troy Brosnan:


Troy Brosnan checking out one of his favourite tracks. Having won here in 2017, Brosnan will be one to watch this weekend.




Course Preview:


Course preview with Marcelo Gutierrez




Marine Cabirou:


RAW action from Marine Cabirou




Brage Vestavik:


Young pinner Brage Vestavik is back on the World Cup circuit




DH Tech:


Check out the latest DH tech from Leogang here.




Intense Factory Racing:


Jack Moir flying through the Vallnord Bike Park jumps



Tahnee Seagrave Injury:


Tahnee Seagrave is in Andorra but not back from injury just yet. Keep your eyes peeled for Seagrave on Red Bull TV.




Atherton Racing:


Atherton Racing squad



Tom Lloyd:


Rachel Atherton checking out lines with the master Ben Cathro



Veronika Widmann:


Veronika Widmann surfing through the Vallnord dust




Reece Wilson:


Reece Wilson - "Wanna make a Scotsman nervous..? Put him in a 30 degree dust bowl"

Some riders will find the dust and heat this weekend a challenge






