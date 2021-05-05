Solo Developer Brings Mountain Biking Game Shred! 2 Featuring Sam Pilgrim to Playstation 4 & 5

PRESS RELEASE: Shred!2

Competition link here >> https://shred2.asbointeractive.com/competition/ The prize draw will launch on our social media platforms and Sam Pilgrim's YouTube channel on the 4th of May and close on the 18th of May 2021.

Get it right, and it feels effortless, get it wrong, and you’ll enjoy watching Sam’s ragdoll doppelganger suffer the consequences!

The game was produced using free software Unity and Blender

Each one of the trails has been constantly tweaked and refined for maximum flow!

Who doesnt want to ride a singlespeed downhill hardtail with a 56 degree Head Angle?

I couldn’t be more stoked to announce that my mountain bike game “Shred! 2 ft Sam Pilgrim” is now available for PS4 & PS5!To celebrate the launch, we've hooked up with the guys at Haibike, Halo Wheels, Pinkbike and TSG to give away an awesome bundle of mountain bike goodies worth £456.98!Shred! 2 is a 100% self-funded project, and puts you in the riding shoes of all-around bike riding legend Sam Pilgrim. Get ready to bust out huge tricks and insane combos in over 40 hand-crafted levels created by me, Alex - a solo developer with a lifelong Mountain Bike obsession.The bike world has always been full of cottage industry - innovative guys in sheds passionately making bespoke products, fulfilling their requirements for something the mass market does not provide. I’d like to think ASBO Interactive is no different - a company of 1 operating out of a converted garage in rural North East England, totally hellbent on creating a videogame that is worthy of our beloved sport.Thankfully I’m not entirely alone, and when it comes to programming I hire in my old University housemate Dave.Now while Dave is an awesome programmer, he isn't really a mountain biker. Thankfully, in our previous lives I had subjected him to endlessly watching Sprung 5, New World Disorder and Earthed DVDs so he has a solid foundation of MTB culture!Shred! 2 in itself is a mashup of MTB culture, inspired by real-world riding experience, famous trails, video segments and figure-headed by Sam Pilgrim all condensed into a playable experience. Virtually building and riding insane virtual trail features without being limited by physical constraints or my own bike riding ability has been an absolute blast!And yes! You can virtually ride the Grim Donut, along with (of course) Sam’s Signature Haibike DRT. There are also a whole host of other playable bikes which like the level design, both parody and take inspiration from both classic and contemporary trends which I hope enthusiasts will identify with.Much like any industry, bringing a homegrown product to a major marketplace has not been without its difficulties. It’s taken way longer than I initially expected, and the transition from Mobile / PC to Console has been a huge learning curve.The likes of Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo are understandably very fussy about the type of content they allow on their platforms. These businesses are generally geared up for big corporations with admin, IT, marketing and publishing people. For an independent developer all of that sensible stuff takes away precious time that could be spent developing game content.Still, it’s been one hell of a ride and I could not be any more stoked to bring mountain biking to Sony Playstation!Massive shout out to Sam Pilgrim who since day one, has supported and promoted an absolute grass-roots project. I honestly don't think I'd have made it this far without his input.Finally to all of the guys at Pinkbike, TSG, Halo and Haibike - it really has been a privilege to collaborate.