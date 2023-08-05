Video: 'Solo in Scotland' With Tito - A Self Shot Video

by Tito Tomasi  
Mainn Mhath

by TitoTomasi
Words: Tito Tomasi

Going to Scotland was like a fantasy. The ride, the meetings and the landscapes blew my mind. But I'm going back.

Beautiful and solo trip across the highlands. This was in my mind for a long time, I wanted to discover the loneliness of these landscapes. Feel the wind and see the weather playing. And I wasn't disappointed! The bothies were great with perfect position in the wild and made the trip possible. Traveling light!

Thanks to the people who helped me for this one, Kona UK and the friends with their advice.
Supported by @konaworld @evocsports @urgebikeproducts @Goreawear @raceface @MarzocchiMTB @Maxxis @julbo
VIVELAVIE
tito

photo
Durness was the perfect start.

photo
A few cans of chili con carne hidden on the way made the job easy.

photo

photo
Wind, myst and light mellow rain. The typical combo for more than half of the time.

photo

photo
Lakes, Locks, Lakes.

photo

photo
Trusty Kona ProcessX was surprised to hammer so much dirt road but it was good.

photo
Lone myst swampy. Scotland.

photo

photo
What a place for a bothy. Mail Bhuide bothy.

photo

photo
Last section to Inverness wasn't fun, after a big day on the bike I ended up on the lock ness. Tried different buses to Inverness, but no success. I even tried to hitchhike but as the night was coming I decided to spend the night in a hostel. On the next day I pedaled to the Holliday inn were my evoc cas was and then to the airport. duh.

photo
More myst? it was 2pm and felt like 11!

photo
Glorious sunshine in the highlands.

photo

photo

photo

photo
Glendhu Bothy.

photo
Camban Bothy. I've met the mountain bothy association here, great people. Thanks folks!

photo
Hello Scotland.

photo
Map of my very own version of a Scottish traverse made in the alpine way.


2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Damm, That is Cool! I really want to ride in Scotland now!
  • 1 0
 Beautiful work!





