Video: 'Solo in Scotland' With Tito - A Self Shot Video

: Tito Tomasi
Going to Scotland was like a fantasy. The ride, the meetings and the landscapes blew my mind. But I'm going back.
Beautiful and solo trip across the highlands. This was in my mind for a long time, I wanted to discover the loneliness of these landscapes. Feel the wind and see the weather playing. And I wasn't disappointed! The bothies were great with perfect position in the wild and made the trip possible. Traveling light!
Thanks to the people who helped me for this one, Kona UK and the friends with their advice.
