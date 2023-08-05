Video: 'Solo in Scotland' With Tito - A Self Shot Video

Words

Durness was the perfect start.

A few cans of chili con carne hidden on the way made the job easy.

Wind, myst and light mellow rain. The typical combo for more than half of the time.

Trusty Kona ProcessX was surprised to hammer so much dirt road but it was good.

Lone myst swampy. Scotland.

What a place for a bothy. Mail Bhuide bothy.

Last section to Inverness wasn't fun, after a big day on the bike I ended up on the lock ness. Tried different buses to Inverness, but no success. I even tried to hitchhike but as the night was coming I decided to spend the night in a hostel. On the next day I pedaled to the Holliday inn were my evoc cas was and then to the airport. duh.

More myst? it was 2pm and felt like 11!

Glorious sunshine in the highlands.

Glendhu Bothy.

Camban Bothy. I've met the mountain bothy association here, great people. Thanks folks!

Hello Scotland.

Map of my very own version of a Scottish traverse made in the alpine way.