PRESS RELEASES

Sombrio 2017 Collection Available Now

Mar 17, 2017
by Sombrio Cartel  
For almost two decades, Sombrio has been leading the charge with durable, fashion-forward riding apparel. The 2017 Sombrio collection continues to highlight durability through lightweight fabrics with added mobility, comfort, and protection from the elements while drawing graphic inspiration from the coastal BC landscape.

Here is a preview of the new Sombrio line. To view the whole collection visit sombriocartel.com

Sombrio 2017 Collection

by SombrioCartel
Views: 281    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Sombrio 2017 Realto Jersey Sombrio 2017 Pinner Shorts
Sombrio 2017 Renegade Jersey Sombrio 2017 Badass Shorts

(left) Realto Jersey & Pinner Shorts, (right) Renegade Jersey & Badass Shorts.

While Sombrio updated Freeride classics like the men's Realto Jersey and Pinner Shorts with new colors and graphics for 2017, they have also introduced the Renegade Jersey and Badass Shorts to their Freeride lineup. The Renegade Jersey fits like a classic tee and features BC forest photography by Margus Riga—a part of the Sombrio X Margus Riga Forest Collection. The new Badass Shorts offer 4-way stretch and a slightly longer length in the front to deliver mobility and knee pad coverage without the bulk behind your knee.

Sombrio 2017 Line
Sombrio 2017 Line

Darren Berrecloth in the Realto Jersey & Pinner Shorts.

Sombrio 2017 men s Ridgeline Jersey in Grey Melange
Sombrio 2017 men s Ridgeline Jersey in Fire Truck Red Surf Blue

Ridgeline Jersey in Grey Melange (left) and Fire Truck Red (right).

New for 2017, Sombrio has introduced the ultimate warm weather jersey. The Ridgeline Jersey combines a semi-slim cut with Sombrio's Chill Mesh Technology throughout. Chill Mesh is a fully perforated fabric treated with Xylitol which produces a chilling effect when it comes in contact with sweat to help regulate body temperature.

Sombrio 2017 Line

Bryn Atkinson brings a side order of style to the new 2017 Duster Jersey & Rev Shorts.

Sombrio 2017 Duster Jersey in Fire Truck Red Surf Marble
Sombrio 2017 Rev Shorts in Fire Truck Red

(left) Duster Jersey, (right) Rev Shorts.

The retro surf-inspired men's Duster Jersey features Sombrio's marble print which combines the spray of a dirt roost with the swirl of the ocean's white wash. The matching Rev Shorts also received a color update, but don't worry, there's a more subtle color option for those who prefer a little less flash.

Sombrio 2017 Line
Margus Riga photo

Jump lines with Sombrio Cartel riders Darren Berrecloth and Bryn Atkinson.

Sombrio 2017 Riff Jeans
The new award-winning Riff Jeans featuring Action Denim Technology.

Sombrio has introduced Action Denim Technology for 2017 with the Riff Jeans. Built for action, the Riff Jeans come loaded with stretchy drirelease® denim that wicks moisture away from the body to help regulate temperate while in motion, an articulated knee that allows enough room for a low-profile knee pad, zipper pockets and more. The Riff Jeans also received an innovation award from drirelease® at Outdoor Retailer last fall.

Margus Riga photo

Berrecloth in the new Sombrio Riff Jeans and Vagabond Riding Shirt.

Sombrio 2017 Gloves Cartel Gloves Prodigy Gloves Spun Gloves

2017 men's Glove Collection: (left) Cartel Gloves, (centre) Prodigy Gloves, (right) Spun Gloves

The Sombrio Glove Collection also received some fresh color options, with the Spun Gloves featuring Sombrio X Margus Riga Forest Collection graphics.

Margus Riga photo Sombrio 2017 women s Collection

Sombrio 2017 Noble Jersey and V al Shorts
Sombrio 2017 Vista Jersey and Summit Shorts

Noble Jersey & V'al Shorts (left), Vista Jersey & Summit Shorts (right).

Sombrio has always been known for their premium women's offering and this year is no exception. The new Noble Jersey features Sombrio's ombre print utilizing watercolor brush strokes to mimic the aerial view of a progressional surf wave. The Noble also blends silky Cool Wik fabric with Sombrio's Chill Mesh to offer a Freeride Jersey that cools you down when you sweat making it ideal for hot summer park days when you still want the protection offered from a 3/4 length jersey. Sombrio women's classics like the Vista Jersey, V'al and Summit Shorts all got a fresh coat of paint.

Margus Riga photo
Sombrio 2017 Lily Gloves in Grape Pine Cone

Jill Kintner in the V'al Shorts (left) and Lily Gloves (right).

Sombrio 2017 women s Lily Gloves and Oso gloves.

2017 women's Glove Collection. (left) Lily Gloves in Grape Pine Cone, (right) Oso Gloves in Green Retro. Additional colors available.

Travers Jeffers Photo

Sombrio grom Cam McCallum showing off the new 2017 Grom's Duster Jersey and Rev Shorts.

Sombrio has taken their most durable men's gear and shrunk it down to provide the next generation of shredders with stylish threads. The Grom's Collection includes both long-sleeve and short-sleeve jersey options, Sombrio's most popular gravity-driven shorts and gloves.

The 2017 Sombrio Apparel Collection is backed by a Lifetime Guarantee.

The Sombrio Lifetime Guarantee

by SombrioCartel
Views: 196    Faves: 3    Comments: 4


About Sombrio Cartel:
Sombrio is the original, authentic Freeride apparel brand from Vancouver’s North Shore. Today, Sombrio continues to innovate fashion-forward, functional elements, to live and breathe the two-wheeled culture, while supporting a unique roster of athletes, who along-side Sombrio, strive to make the mountain bike world a more vibrant place.


MENTIONS: @SombrioCartel


Must Read This Week
Bikes of the 2017 NZ Enduro
81148 views
Canyon Sender - Review
75764 views
YT Nabs the Director of Good Times
72800 views
Santa Cruz's New Hardtail Costs Under $2,000, Does Either 29'' or 27.5+ Wheels
58737 views
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
53084 views
Four New Tires From Michelin - First Ride
50156 views
North American Handmade Bike Show 2017 - Randoms
47318 views
The Interview: Troy Brosnan
45537 views

14 Comments

  • + 15
 Sombrio always makes me think "These are clothes for riders who smoke alot of weed"
  • + 2
 hahahahahahaha make my day!
  • + 2
 You sir...articulate my mind in text
  • + 4
 Everyone makes shirts, they're not rocket science, and I'm really not fussed on what I wear to ride and sweat in. But shoes, dammit, please bring back your high top flat pedal shoes! My backup pair is starting to wear out, and high top options are pretty limited these days.
  • + 1
 I'll sell you a pair at a premium. I hoarded a bunch when they stopped making them since they are the best shoes ever!
  • + 2
 Those Rev shorts remind me of a pair of Wonder Woman character shoes my mum bought for me when I was about 6.

P.s I wanted Spider-Man Frown

I believe that one event started a chain reaction of being lied to by women. It's not you it's me :"(
  • + 1
 Your mom bought you girls shoes...and you're a dude?
  • + 4
 Sombrio once told me the world was gonna roll me, I ain't the sharpest tool in the shed.
  • + 1
 haha - took me a second. It's enough to make kings and vagabonds believe the very best.
  • + 3
 Please @SombrioCartel, make DH flat pedal shoes again
  • + 1
 So does anyone make a jean that has stretch that fits like a normal pair of jeans?
One's that aren't insanely expensive or make me look like a kid at the mall?
  • + 3
 I think they're called leggings, they'll make your but look cute too. ;-)
  • + 1
 I ride in Levis 514 stretch jeans in the fall, and love em.
  • + 1
 Everyone, repeat after me- We want shoes! We want shoes!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042284
Mobile Version of Website