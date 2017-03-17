Sombrio 2017 Collection Available Now





For almost two decades, Sombrio has been leading the charge with durable, fashion-forward riding apparel. The 2017 Sombrio collection continues to highlight durability through lightweight fabrics with added mobility, comfort, and protection from the elements while drawing graphic inspiration from the coastal BC landscape.Here is a preview of the new Sombrio line. To view the whole collection visit sombriocartel.com









(left) Realto Jersey & Pinner Shorts, (right) Renegade Jersey & Badass Shorts.



While Sombrio updated Freeride classics like the men's Realto Jersey and Pinner Shorts with new colors and graphics for 2017, they have also introduced the Renegade Jersey and Badass Shorts to their Freeride lineup. The Renegade Jersey fits like a classic tee and features BC forest photography by Margus Riga—a part of the Sombrio X Margus Riga Forest Collection. The new Badass Shorts offer 4-way stretch and a slightly longer length in the front to deliver mobility and knee pad coverage without the bulk behind your knee.



Darren Berrecloth in the Realto Jersey & Pinner Shorts.







Ridgeline Jersey in Grey Melange (left) and Fire Truck Red (right).



Bryn Atkinson brings a side order of style to the new 2017 Duster Jersey & Rev Shorts.



New for 2017, Sombrio has introduced the ultimate warm weather jersey. The Ridgeline Jersey combines a semi-slim cut with Sombrio's Chill Mesh Technology throughout. Chill Mesh is a fully perforated fabric treated with Xylitol which produces a chilling effect when it comes in contact with sweat to help regulate body temperature.



(left) Duster Jersey, (right) Rev Shorts.



The retro surf-inspired men's Duster Jersey features Sombrio's marble print which combines the spray of a dirt roost with the swirl of the ocean's white wash. The matching Rev Shorts also received a color update, but don't worry, there's a more subtle color option for those who prefer a little less flash.



Jump lines with Sombrio Cartel riders Darren Berrecloth and Bryn Atkinson.



The new award-winning Riff Jeans featuring Action Denim Technology.



Sombrio has introduced Action Denim Technology for 2017 with the dri release® denim that wicks moisture away from the body to help regulate temperate while in motion, an articulated knee that allows enough room for a low-profile knee pad, zipper pockets and more. The Riff Jeans also received an innovation award from dri release® at Outdoor Retailer last fall.





Berrecloth in the new Sombrio Riff Jeans and Vagabond Riding Shirt.





2017 men's Glove Collection: (left) Cartel Gloves, (centre) Prodigy Gloves, (right) Spun Gloves



Sombrio has introduced Action Denim Technology for 2017 with the Riff Jeans . Built for action, the Riff Jeans come loaded with stretchyrelease® denim that wicks moisture away from the body to help regulate temperate while in motion, an articulated knee that allows enough room for a low-profile knee pad, zipper pockets and more. The Riff Jeans also received an innovation award fromrelease® at Outdoor Retailer last fall.The Sombrio Glove Collection also received some fresh color options, with the Spun Gloves featuring Sombrio X Margus Riga Forest Collection graphics.



Noble Jersey & V'al Shorts (left), Vista Jersey & Summit Shorts (right).



Sombrio has always been known for their premium women's offering and this year is no exception. The new Noble Jersey features Sombrio's ombre print utilizing watercolor brush strokes to mimic the aerial view of a progressional surf wave. The Noble also blends silky Cool Wik fabric with Sombrio's Chill Mesh to offer a Freeride Jersey that cools you down when you sweat making it ideal for hot summer park days when you still want the protection offered from a 3/4 length jersey. Sombrio women's classics like the Vista Jersey V'al and Summit Shorts all got a fresh coat of paint.



Jill Kintner in the V'al Shorts (left) and Lily Gloves (right).





2017 women's Glove Collection. (left) Lily Gloves in Grape Pine Cone, (right) Oso Gloves in Green Retro. Additional colors available.





Sombrio grom Cam McCallum showing off the new 2017 Grom's Duster Jersey and Rev Shorts.



Sombrio has taken their most durable men's gear and shrunk it down to provide the next generation of shredders with stylish threads. The Grom's Collection includes both long-sleeve and short-sleeve jersey options, Sombrio's most popular gravity-driven shorts and gloves.The 2017 Sombrio Apparel Collection is backed by a Lifetime Guarantee