Sombrio Announces the Artist Series in Conjunction with Squamish Local Tom Bunny

Nov 26, 2021
by Sombrio Cartel  

SOMBRIO
TOM BUNNY
ARTIST SERIES


PRESS RELEASE: Sombrio Cartel


Sombrio is proud to launch the Artist Series in conjunction with Squamish local, Tom Bunny.

Little home tucked in the Eagle capital of The World.

The driving force behind the collection is to embody Tom, MTB culture and the West Coast environment. Representing all of these elements in Tom's design on the jersey in a classic 'nature versus nurture' scenario. Would the designs be the same if designed in Saskatchewan for instance? The starting point for the collection is a long sleeve as the transition into colder weather approaches.

Drawing inspiration form Central American mythology, metal music, local flora and fauna and mountain biking - each element of the jersey speaks to a portion Tom's personality and creativity.

In the zone.

Music, mythology and traditional story telling, Ingredients for a great tale.

Being a mtb rider, Tom finds himself immersed in the heart of current trends. With the Whistler bike park 45 minutes north, Vancouver's North Shore only 40 minutes south and of course, all the riding to be had right out the front door, countless styles of riders, trails and features create the ultimate and unquestionably unique playground. Coupling that with influence from old-skool BMX in the 80's & 90's, metal music and local mythology - Tom has a distinct flair that complements his interests.

bigquotesI stumbled upon the old skull BMX race jerseys (GT, S&M etc) from the 80’s. This got me super excited, they are so bold and just simply look rad!Tom Bunny

From start to finish most of Tom's designs start their life as a sketch. Good ol' fashioned pen and paper. Living in this book they evolve, become their own being, develop character, meaning and purpose. Once honed they transition to the digital world in order to be solidified.

Taking breaks Tom sometimes finds himself playing some of his favourite tunes.

For the non-metal fans out there, Metallica have an album titled 'Ride The Lightning' released in 1984. Personal favourite of Tom, he finds himself listening to Metallica among many other bands of similar vintage; Judas Priest, Pantera and Hornet's Nest to name a few. If you're ever curious what goes through the mind of a creative and how their process flows, Tom has compiled a handful of his favourite songs to get a snapshot of his workflow.

Playlist available via Spotify.

The Artist Series jersey is based on the Chaos long sleeve built with Cool Wik. Silky to the touch & breathable in the heat, Cool Wik draws moisture away from the body so you can keep going & stay comfortable all day long.
Standard Fit
Long sleeve raglan design
Moisture wicking finish
Drop back hem
Cool Wik

Check out Tom's Instagram to follow along with his design work, mtb rides and West Coast lifestyle. Have a listen to the playlist as well.

The Artist Series Jerseys will be available through a small number of select North American dealers in addition to web sales. Both men's and women's fits are available.

Use our dealer locator to find your closest local shop where Sombrio goods are sold.




#SombrioCartel #SombrioArtistSeries


Instagram: Tom Bunny
Photography: Liam Wallace

